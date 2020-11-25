Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood has been the undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior at the rank of minister since 2018.
On Saturday, Al-Dawood handed out prizes to 20 winners of the Absherthon incubator challenge which aims to encourage creativity and enhance the ministry’s e-services.
He joined the faculty of Shariah at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and gained a bachelor’s degree in 1976-1977. He became a lecturer in the university’s faculty of social sciences in 1978.
Al-Dawood then went to the US and obtained a master’s degree and doctorate in education curriculum and teaching methods from the University of Northern Colorado.
After gaining his doctorate, he served as an assistant professor in the department of education at the faculty of social sciences at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University in 1983.
The following year, he became an associate professor in the department of education and was dean of the university’s faculty of social sciences in 1988.
Al-Dawood became director general of education in Riyadh in December 1991, serving in the role until August 1993.
He has been undersecretary of Riyadh since 2005 and was appointed as undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior in June 2018 while serving as a member of the Shoura Council.
King Salman issued a royal decree to appoint Al-Dawood as an adviser to the royal court.
He was also given the job of overseeing the celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Kingdom’s founding, in the position of a secretary-general to the acting committee.
Al-Dawood has taken part in a number of conferences and events inside and outside of Saudi Arabia and has had research and study papers published in a range of scientific journals.
