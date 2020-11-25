You are here

  • Home
  • Don’t cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK

Don’t cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Britain not to cut overseas aid, ahead of a major announcement by the country’s finance minister on Nov. 25, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6dry

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Don’t cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK

  • The British finance minister is expected to suspend a legal commitment to spend 0.7 percent of gross national income on international development
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Britain not to cut overseas aid, ahead of a major announcement by the country’s finance minister on Wednesday.
Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend a legal commitment to spend 0.7 percent of gross national income on international development.
Reports suggest he will cut the level of aid to 0.5 percent in his Spending Review, as the government seeks to support the coronavirus-ravaged economy and looks for savings from an aid budget worth £15 billion ($20 billion, EUR17 billion).
In a tweet late on Tuesday, Yousafzai reminded Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the 0.7 percent pledge, renewed in last year’s Conservative election manifesto.
“When you announce spending priorities... I hope you’ll deliver on that promise,” she wrote.
The Pakistani education campaigner wrote that leaders must “prioritize education” as “Covid-19 could force 20 million more girls out of school.”
Her plea came as five former prime ministers also opposed the planned cut.
Among them was former Conservative leader John Major, quoted by The Times newspaper on Wednesday as saying the spending cut was “morally wrong and politically unwise.”
Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair said on Saturday that Britain’s overseas aid budget had an impact “measured literally in millions of lives.”
David Cameron, whose coalition government enshrined the 0.7 percent in law, has said abandoning it would be a “moral, strategic and political mistake.”
Johnson’s government has repeatedly committed to maintaining the spending and his Conservatives made it a key plank of the election manifesto last year.
The government also promised not to grab ring-fenced aid money when it merged the foreign and development ministries earlier this year.
But Sunak on Sunday told Sky News the UK was under “enormous pressure and stress” and faced an “economic shock.”
Any cut — even a temporary one — is likely to trigger a battle with Conservative MPs.
Tom Tugendhat, who chairs parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote in The Times: “If we cut aid we’ll fall behind.”
He retweeted Yousafzai’s message, saying the UK needs “others to join us” as other G7 nations spend less on foreign aid.
The leaders of 187 charities including Save the Children, Greenpeace UK and Christian Aid on Friday urged Johnson not to cut the aid budget.

Topics: Malala Yousafzai UK

Related

Lifestyle
Meghan Markle chats with Malala Yousafzai

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office

  • here were no immediate reports of casualties and it was not clear if Merkel was inside the building
  • The car had a license plate from the northwestern county of Lippe
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: A car with slogans scrawled on its sides crashed into the gate of the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.
Reuters pictures from the scene showed police inspecting the estate car at the gate with the words “Stop Globalization Politics” written in white on its right side and “You damn killers of children and old people” on the other.
There were no immediate reports of casualties and it was not clear if Merkel was inside the building. Dozens of police and a fire engine attended the incident. The driver, who appeared to be in late middle age, was taken away in a wheelchair.
“We are establishing if the driver deliberately drove against (the gate),” Berlin police said on Twitter. “He has been taken into custody.”
A firefighter subsequently moved the car, which had a license plate from the northwestern county of Lippe, away from the gate. Both fence and car appeared largely undamaged.
Merkel was scheduled host a video conference of German state premiers on Wednesday, at which an extension to the coronavirus lockdown and further steps to combat the pandemic were due to be discussed.
Europe is on high alert after suspected Islamist militants killed eight people in Paris, Nice and Vienna in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Swiss police have identified a Swiss woman who knifed a victim in the neck and grabbed another by the throat in a Lugano department store as a known jihadist.
Four years ago, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck then drove it into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.
The chancellery office, a white post-modernist structure set across a square from the Reichstag building that houses Germany’s parliament, is well set back from any main roads.

Topics: Germany Angela Merkel

Related

Middle-East
German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over Libya weapons ship search
Middle-East
Germany warns dual nationals off Iran travel after arrest

Latest updates

Don’t cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK
Car crashes into gate of Merkel’s office
India reports over 44,000 coronavirus cases, most in Delhi
China accuses Britain of discriminating with tech ban
Imaan Hammam gets candid about her work with She’s the First

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.