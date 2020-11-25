You are here

Italian diva Sophia Loren still firing on all cylinders in ‘The Life Ahead’

Updated 25 November 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Sophia Loren has been part of a league of actresses who brought a new meaning to cinematic performance and the Italian diva who has not been seen in a feature film in more than a decade, makes a rare appearance in the latest Netflix streamer, “The Life Ahead,” interestingly directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti.

With masterpieces such as Vittorio de Sica’s “Two Women” under her belt, 86-year-old Loren gives a breathtakingly moving performance as Madam Rosa in “The Life Ahead.”

As a former sex worker, she takes a street urchin from Senegal under her care, showering him with love which becomes a life changer for the boy who has been committing petty crimes.

Adapted from Romain Gary’s novel, “The Life Before Us,” the movie is high on emotions, a tearjerker in fact, and is set in the southern Italian port city of Bari.

It also stars Ibrahima Gueye as orphan Momo who is under the guardianship of the sweet Dr. Coen (Renato Carpentieri).

“The Life Ahead” begins dramatically with Momo snatching Rosa’s handbags as she is out on the street shopping. When Coen finds this out, he forces the boy to meet Rosa and offer an apology. The boy does so very, very reluctantly, and realizing that the elderly woman would be an excellent ward for Momo the doctor cajoles Rosa to take him in.

There are moments of beauty as there are of tension and conflict. Momo is at first hostile to Rosa, clearly unhappy at the loss of his freedom which he enjoyed under Coen.

He still manages to sneak out and sell drugs on the streets, but as time goes by, begins to get fond of Rosa, and she too, despite her initial reluctance, veers around.

Scenes such as when Rosa suffers from temporary memory losses or when the boy smuggles her out of her hospital bed are lovely. And Loren’s nuanced performance is Oscar worthy — she is as regal as she is vulnerable.

Ponti does not let his work turn despairing or dark, although the subject of abandoned children is heavy. He offers variety as well, of a parent fighting to keep their child and a shopkeeper who never ceases missing his wife.

All the time, Momo watches them and discovers a sense of belonging while the audience watch him blossom.

DUBAI: A Lebanese judge has indicted Fadi El-Hachem, the husband of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, with the intentional killing of an intruder who broke into their Beirut property on Jan. 5.

Celebrity dentist El-Hachem was accused of shooting dead the masked intruder, Mohammed Hassan Al-Moussa, who broke into their home in the early hours of the morning. The dentist said the assailant was threatening his family, including his three daughters.

The case was referred to Mount Lebanon’s first investigative judge Nicolas Mansour, who on Tuesday indicted Al-Hachem with intentional killing in self-defense. If prosecuted, the sentence could be up to 20 years.

The issue has now been referred to the Mount Lebanon’s Indictment Division.

The case was referred to Mount Lebanon’s first investigative judge Nicolas Mansour, who on Tuesday indicted Al-Hachem with intentional killing in self-defense. If prosecuted, the sentence could be up to 20 years.

Initial CCTV footage from the celebrity couple’s home appeared to show what was believed to be an intruder carrying a gun in the villa. El-Hachem then appeared and chased the deceased, firing his gun as the intruder ran towards their daughter’s bedroom.

MTV Lebanon has since reported that the intruder was shot 16 times.

“Before anything, Fadi is a father and a husband. He has responsibilities. He is a human being... It was a normal reaction to the threat he experienced,” Ajram said in conversation with LBCI Lebanon News on Jan. 7.

During the interview, Ajram also opened up about how she hid in the bathroom when she realized there was an intruder in her home. 

“I heard Fadi telling him ‘whatever you want.’ When I heard this sentence, I knew the intruder was a robber and I ran to the bathroom with my phone.

“I called my father first because I was scared… I was shaking and I was in a state that I can’t describe to anyone. I called my father and told him ‘dad there is a thief in the house… do something now, Fadi and I and the children are home.” 

The singer also denied claims that the assailant was known to the family, stating “We do not know the intruder and he does not work with us.”

