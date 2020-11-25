Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19

Nancy Ajram’s husband indicted over intruder’s death

DUBAI: A Lebanese judge has indicted Fadi El-Hachem, the husband of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, with the intentional killing of an intruder who broke into their Beirut property on Jan. 5.

Celebrity dentist El-Hachem was accused of shooting dead the masked intruder, Mohammed Hassan Al-Moussa, who broke into their home in the early hours of the morning. The dentist said the assailant was threatening his family, including his three daughters.

The case was referred to Mount Lebanon’s first investigative judge Nicolas Mansour, who on Tuesday indicted Al-Hachem with intentional killing in self-defense. If prosecuted, the sentence could be up to 20 years.

The issue has now been referred to the Mount Lebanon’s Indictment Division.

Initial CCTV footage from the celebrity couple’s home appeared to show what was believed to be an intruder carrying a gun in the villa. El-Hachem then appeared and chased the deceased, firing his gun as the intruder ran towards their daughter’s bedroom.

MTV Lebanon has since reported that the intruder was shot 16 times.

“Before anything, Fadi is a father and a husband. He has responsibilities. He is a human being... It was a normal reaction to the threat he experienced,” Ajram said in conversation with LBCI Lebanon News on Jan. 7.

During the interview, Ajram also opened up about how she hid in the bathroom when she realized there was an intruder in her home.

“I heard Fadi telling him ‘whatever you want.’ When I heard this sentence, I knew the intruder was a robber and I ran to the bathroom with my phone.

“I called my father first because I was scared… I was shaking and I was in a state that I can’t describe to anyone. I called my father and told him ‘dad there is a thief in the house… do something now, Fadi and I and the children are home.”

The singer also denied claims that the assailant was known to the family, stating “We do not know the intruder and he does not work with us.”