You are here

  • Home
  • Robots: Allies during virus pandemic, enemies later?

Robots: Allies during virus pandemic, enemies later?

A doctor speaks with a patient via Mitra, a robot equipped with a thermal camera. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2wztz

Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

Robots: Allies during virus pandemic, enemies later?

  • Humanoid helpers face rising ‘robophobia’ as global alarm over job losses grows
Updated 18 June 2020
AFP

PARIS: When human contact needs to be kept to a minimum, robots can save lives and factories. But when the coronavirus crisis is over, will they amplify job losses?

It may be a mechanized arm pulling beers in a Seville bar, a dog-like dispenser of hand sanitiser in a Bangkok mall, a cooler on wheels that delivers groceries in Washington, or a vaguely humanoid greeter at a Belgian hospital that also checks you are not running a fever.

These are some of the new jobs that robots have taken on as lockdown measures have seen humans confined to their homes.

“The moment there is a threat for humans, you should send a robot,” said Cyril Kabbara, co-founder of the French startup Sharks Robotics.

Its robot Colossus helped save Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral when flames engulfed its roof in 2019, and has been adapted to help remove lead that contaminated the site.

“Four or five years ago, when we went presented the Colossus, they laughed at us. The firefighters said: ‘These guys are going to take away our jobs’,” said the entrepreneur.

But the Colossus has since been successfully integrated into the Paris and Marseille fire services.

“The more we advance, the more the resistance falls away,” he said.

It is not just in the hygiene and medical spheres where robots have made advances.

“This crisis has demonstrated that you have to have a capacity to continue activity even when a health or another type of crisis strikes,” said Kabbara.

“We’ve had quite a few manufacturers tell us that the robots allowed them to continue operating. And if they hadn’t had them, they’d be at a dead stop.”

While owners like robots as they can keep operations running, workers can see them as a risk to their jobs.

Rightly so, according to Brookings Institution researcher Mark Muro.

“Recent research suggests that the deepening recession is likely to bring a surge of labor-replacing automation,” he said in a recent note for the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“People who suggest that automation is not taking away jobs in manufacturing, they’re just wrong,” said Oxford University economist Carl Frey.

He pointed to China, a country which is rapidly installing industrial robots, with 650,000 going online in 2018 alone, and which lost 12.5 million manufacturing jobs between 2013 and 2017.

The country has seen an explosion in “robophobia” during the coronavirus crisis, according to a study by Spanish university IE.

While only 27 percent of Chinese supported limiting automation before the crisis struck, the figure has doubled to 54 percent.

The Chinese are now close to the French, who at 59 percent, are the most hostile to automation.

The study also revealed that hostility toward automation was tied to age and education, with the younger and less educated people most hostile toward robots.

“Historically, technology has created a lot of jobs as well, but you see less of that happening in the digital world,” said Frey.

He pointed to automakers or manufacturers like General Electric still employing many workers even after adopting automation.

“The leading techs of today are not creating so many jobs, apart from Amazon,” he said.

With the rapid progress made in artificial intelligence, white collar workers are increasingly at risk from automation, experts warn.

“No group of workers may be entirely immune this time around,” said Muro.

That is not to say that high levels of automation cannot coexist with low unemployment. Singapore and South Korea are at the top of the rankings for deployment of robots compared to the size of the workforce and yet they enjoy low unemployment.

Nevertheless, Frey warns of rising anxiety about robots stealing jobs once the immediate fear of the coronavirus recedes.

But he doubts a worldwide movement against automation will gain traction as job losses are a local phenomenon and tend to happen in regions that have long suffered from manufacturing jobs disappearing.

Topics: robots Pandemic

Related

Business & Economy
Robot built for Japan’s aging workforce finds coronavirus role
photos
Offbeat
South Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

Qantas cuts international flights until October

Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Qantas cuts international flights until October

  • Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham says overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year
  • Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions
Updated 12 min 58 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australian flag-carrier Qantas on Thursday said it had cut all international flights until late October, except those to New Zealand, as border restrictions look set to remain in force.
The decision comes after Australian tourism minister Simon Birmingham said overseas travel was unlikely to restart before next year.
“With Australia’s borders set to remain closed for some time, we have canceled most international flights until late October,” a Qantas spokesperson said in a statement.
“We still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months, with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand.”
Australia and New Zealand are unwinding coronavirus restrictions after successfully suppressing its spread to relatively low numbers.
New Zealand broke a 24-day run with no new cases on Tuesday after it emerged two women who recently arrived from Britain were allowed out of quarantine early without being tested for the virus, even though one had mild symptoms.
A special arrangement could be made for some travelers, such as overseas students, but international tourism was not likely in the near future, Birmingham told Australia’s Today Show on Thursday morning.
“In terms of letting tourism and travel just open up freely again, I think that’s quite some way off,” he said.
The comments come after he urged Australians to holiday locally, to help replace some of the $31 billion international tourism nets the country every year.
“We want them to feel an almost patriotic duty to get out and support the jobs and small businesses of their fellow citizens by having whatever Aussie holiday they can,” he said in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.
According to Qantas some Australians were already embracing new freedoms, with passengers on the carrier doubling from 34,000 last week to 64,000 this week.
Australia has just two full-service airlines, Virgin and Qantas, which are complemented by their budget offshoots, Tigerair and Jetstar.
Virgin Australia Group went into voluntary administration in late April as the global aviation industry came to a halt owing to international border closures designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Both airlines are slowly ramping up domestic flights with Qantas hoping to increase routes to 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels by July as demand grows.

Latest updates

Iran rejects US sanctions on Syria, vows to boost trade with ally
Qantas cuts international flights until October
Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone
Iran successfully tests new naval cruise missile
Beijing residents rush coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.