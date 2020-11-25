You are here

Egypt rail company to get $10bn investment

Egypt has established a National Company for Railway Industries. (Shutterstock)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The project will produce 300 railway cars annually and provide 2,000 jobs
CAIRO: Egypt has established a National Company for Railway Industries under a deal signed with a group of private sector companies.  

The Egyptian Sovereign Fund and the Suez Canal Economic Zone authority announced the partnership as part of moves to localize the rail industry in Egypt.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Hala El-Saeed, said the private sector alliance includes Orascom Construction, Hassan Allam Holding, Connect Professional Services and Samcrete Investments.

The project will produce 300 railway cars annually and provide 2,000 jobs, as well as increase Egypt’s ability to export regionally and internationally.

El-Saeed said the national railway company will manufacture, repair, replace and renew railway cars , turning Egypt into a center for railway industries and technology.

Investments in the company will reach $10 billion in coming years, he said.

Karim Sami Saad, chairman of the Board of Directors of Samcrete Investment Company, said that expected investment in the first phase of the project will total 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($178.80 million) in addition to the planned cost of developing the relevant industries during the next 10 years, which is estimated at about 3 billion Egyptian pounds.

Saad added that the first phase of the project is planned to operate in the last quarter of 2021.

Ahmed Fikry Abdel Wahab, managing director of the National Company for Railway Industries, said that international consulting firms had carried out financial, technical, engineering, legal and commercial studies into the project.

The industrial complex includes a factory for rehabilitation of mobile units that operate with electric traction with an estimated production capacity of 125 units per year, a factory for the manufacture of new metro cars with an estimated production capacity of 150 units per year, in addition to a third factory for manufacturing LRT electric train cars with an estimated production capacity of 150 units per year.

Abdel Wahab added that the company aims to achieve 30 percent of the locally added value in the industry and to manufacture 50 percent of the components of mobile units locally during the next 10 years.

The company is also seeking to develop production capacity and increase export capacity both regionally and globally.

Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, said that the company will contribute about 15 percent of the capital for the National Company for Railway Industries, with contributions from three private entities besides government agencies.

Last October, the Egyptian Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Company for Railway Industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

SAMA to become Saudi Central Bank, with full independence

RIYADH: The Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved a new law which includes changing the name of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) to the Saudi Central Bank.

Under the legislation, the new Saudi Central Bank will be linked directly to the monarch and will enjoy full financial and managerial independence.

The Saudi Central Bank Law set out three core objectives for the new institution namely, to maintain cash stability, boost confidence and trust in the financial sector, and support economic growth.

The new legislation states that the central bank is responsible for setting and managing monetary policy and it outlines the relationship between the bank, the government, and other international important organizations and bodies. It also sets a framework to govern the bank’s operations and decisions.

Fadhel Al-Buainain, an economic expert and member of the Shoura Council, said one of the important aspects of the Saudi Central Bank Law was that it was linked directly to the king.

“This enhances its full independence with respect to setting the monetary policy and the bank’s relationship with the government and global organizations,” he added.

The law states that the abbreviation SAMA, which was established in 1952, would remain unchanged due to its historical importance domestically and internationally.

“The fact that the bank will keep the SAMA abbreviation unchanged is important and reflects a wise decision because the abbreviation is widely-known,” Al-Buainain said.

While the SAMA acronym will remain, Hassan Alwatban, an economic consultant, outlined the differences between the monetary authority and the central bank.

For the central bank to perform its duties properly, he said it needed to be fully independent when it came to decision-making, especially decisions related to managing state funds.

Another difference was that the president of the central bank would not be under the state’s authority and their nomination would be made by a legislative authority. The government or state could not appoint or remove the president except by the most supreme judiciary authority.

Thirdly, he added, a government agency could not interfere in the bank’s affairs because the bank enjoyed full monetary power.

Alwatban told Arab News: “Therefore, changing the monetary authority to a central bank is healthy for the national economy.

“The tasks of the Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for financial policies, will be set apart from the tasks of the central bank, which is responsible for setting the monetary policies. Before the change, the tasks of the Ministry of Finance and SAMA overlapped.

“Besides, the Ministry of Finance was in charge of the financial policy and the monetary policy at the same time, a fact that made SAMA focus on serving the banks’ interests more than focusing on serving the interests of citizens,” he added.

