Nearly 60% of Saudi Black Friday shoppers more comfortable buying online

Amazon announcing on Wednesday the creation of 3,400 new jobs across the Kingdom, as it boosts its operations to handle this weekend’s Black Friday sales rush. (Amazon)
Alistair Burton, country manager MEA at advertising platform Criteo. (Criteo)
Updated 31 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Nearly 60% of Saudi Black Friday shoppers more comfortable buying online

  • Data found online sales in Middle East and Africa surged 336 percent on Black Friday in 2019
  • Amazon reported it has boosted its Saudi workforce by 3,400 to handle the anticipated demand
DUBAI: As Saudi online retailers build up for Black Friday this weekend, a new survey found the majority of shoppers in the Kingdom said they feel more comfortable buying online this year than in-store.

The survey, carried out by advertising platform Criteo, comes as new data also found that online sales in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) surged 336 percent last year, while overall traffic rose 170 percent.

With similar figures expected this year, as shoppers remain at home as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Criteo survey of 900 Saudi online consumers found that around forty percent of respondents said they plan to buy more products online this year, with household products, groceries and beauty and hygiene products proving most popular.

Alistair Burton, country manager MEA at Criteo commented: “The events of 2020 made it an extraordinary year for e-commerce. Our research shows that this year consumers will swap door-buster deals for online discounts that start sooner and span a longer period of time.”

Overall, the research found that 58 percent of Saudi respondents said they feel more comfortable shopping online this year than in-store, while half also said they were delaying any recent purchases so they can avail of the Black Friday promotions and discounts this weekend.

When it comes to service considerations, 35 percent of shoppers said the shipping cost was a big factor in their decision-making process.

The Black Friday marketing push has a proven track record to result in more sales for retailers. Noon, the online shopping platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, set a target to attract 25 million unique shoppers in 2019. It claims to have “surpassed” all expectations last year and is aiming for an even bigger figure this year.

During a Noon presentation last year in Dubai to regional retailers, the platform reported that during the “Yellow Friday” sales push, its weekly revenue increased eight-fold, the average customer conversion rate on the portal and app doubled, the number of items purchased per basket rose 50 percent, and the amount of average time shoppers spent on the site increased threefold.

The surge in online interest has benefited the overall economy, with Amazon announcing on Wednesday the creation of 3,400 new jobs across the Kingdom, as it boosts its operations to handle this weekend’s sales rush. The company pointed out that 60 percent of the new full-time jobs went to Saudi nationals.

Amazon also said six months ago it increased its delivery network by 25 percent and launched new delivery stations across Saudi Arabia.

Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “We have continued to invest in Saudi Arabia as part of our long-term commitment to our customers.”

Topics: Black Friday Online shopping Amazon

Egypt rail company to get $10bn investment

Updated 15 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt rail company to get $10bn investment

  • The project will produce 300 railway cars annually and provide 2,000 jobs
Updated 15 min 33 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has established a National Company for Railway Industries under a deal signed with a group of private sector companies.  

The Egyptian Sovereign Fund and the Suez Canal Economic Zone authority announced the partnership as part of moves to localize the rail industry in Egypt.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Hala El-Saeed, said the private sector alliance includes Orascom Construction, Hassan Allam Holding, Connect Professional Services and Samcrete Investments.

The project will produce 300 railway cars annually and provide 2,000 jobs, as well as increase Egypt’s ability to export regionally and internationally.

El-Saeed said the national railway company will manufacture, repair, replace and renew railway cars , turning Egypt into a center for railway industries and technology.

Investments in the company will reach $10 billion in coming years, he said.

Karim Sami Saad, chairman of the Board of Directors of Samcrete Investment Company, said that expected investment in the first phase of the project will total 2.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($178.80 million) in addition to the planned cost of developing the relevant industries during the next 10 years, which is estimated at about 3 billion Egyptian pounds.

Saad added that the first phase of the project is planned to operate in the last quarter of 2021.

Ahmed Fikry Abdel Wahab, managing director of the National Company for Railway Industries, said that international consulting firms had carried out financial, technical, engineering, legal and commercial studies into the project.

The industrial complex includes a factory for rehabilitation of mobile units that operate with electric traction with an estimated production capacity of 125 units per year, a factory for the manufacture of new metro cars with an estimated production capacity of 150 units per year, in addition to a third factory for manufacturing LRT electric train cars with an estimated production capacity of 150 units per year.

Abdel Wahab added that the company aims to achieve 30 percent of the locally added value in the industry and to manufacture 50 percent of the components of mobile units locally during the next 10 years.

The company is also seeking to develop production capacity and increase export capacity both regionally and globally.

Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, said that the company will contribute about 15 percent of the capital for the National Company for Railway Industries, with contributions from three private entities besides government agencies.

Last October, the Egyptian Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Company for Railway Industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Topics: Egypt EGYPTIAN RAILWAY

