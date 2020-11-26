You are here

  • Home
  • Depressed dollar sinks to three-month low

Depressed dollar sinks to three-month low

Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair and likely new Treasury secretary, is an advocate of more fiscal spending. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m29ap

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Depressed dollar sinks to three-month low

  • Riskier assets benefit from vaccine hopes and likely US fiscal boost
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The dollar traded near its lowest levels in nearly three months on Wednesday as progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine and expectations for a fiscal boost from a new US government triggered a shift of funds from the greenback to riskier assets.

The US currency traded near a two-month low against the Australian dollar and a two-year low against the New Zealand dollar, both considered barometers of risk sentiment due to their close ties with the global commodities trade.

The greenback recovered some ground by midday in London, however, as some of the early boost to risk appetite faded with stocks in Europe turning negative. The euro fell 0.1 percent to the dollar to $1.18820.

Still, the dollar is expected to continue to fall as progress on a vaccine and the expected choice of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as the next US Treasury secretary relieved two big uncertainties for investors.

“From here, the Fed will prove a mere auxiliary to maximize fiscal impact by ensuring cheap funding,” said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

He said the Fed would do this by printing money and keeping rates low across the yield curve.

“On that note, it makes sense to have a former Fed chair helping to maximize that fiscal-monetary coordination under a Biden administration. So the long-term implications of the Yellen nomination are distinctly dollar negative,” Hardy added.

The British pound bought $1.3326, close to its highest in more than two months.

Against the yen, the dollar gained marginally to 104.48.

Research suggesting that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available before the end of the year has sent US stocks surging to record highs and reduced the appeal of holding the dollar as a safe-harbor currency.

Risk appetite has also improved after US President Donald Trump’s administration began cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, and after reports that Yellen, an advocate of more fiscal spending, will take the top job at the Treasury.

The dollar index, pitting the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, was at 92.235 after falling 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

The onshore yuan rose to 6.5739 per dollar on hopes for better Sino-US ties under Biden. Other Asian currencies also edged higher.

The antipodean currencies, which benefited earlier as investors unwound bets for additional monetary stimulus in both countries, eased by midday in London.

Improving risk appetite means the Australian dollar’s next target is its high of $0.7413 on Sept. 1.

The New Zealand dollar, which has rallied 5.5 percent so far this month, is trading just shy of its strongest since June 2018.

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, climbed to $19,241 just short of its record of $19,666 from December 2017.

Topics: Dollar Federal Reserve Janet Yellen

Related

Business & Economy
Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

  • This will mean that branches of EU banks in London face conflicting EU and British requirements on where to trade derivatives
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: London’s dominance of the multi-billion dollar derivatives market is at risk after a European regulator said on Wednesday that banks in the EU will have to use trading platforms within the bloc once Britain fully leaves the EU on Dec. 31.

The City of London’s unfettered access to the EU, its biggest customer, ends when Brexit transition arrangements expire and Brussels wants trading in euro-denominated derivatives to remain within its jurisdiction or in a country with “equivalent” standards to the bloc.

The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Wednesday confirmed that EU investors would have to use a swaps platform inside the bloc, or based in a non-EU country that has already been granted “equivalence” or permission, such as the US from Jan 1.

This will mean that branches of EU banks in London face conflicting EU and British requirements on where to trade derivatives.

The City of London touts itself as the go-to location globally for trading derivatives — the life blood of financial markets, allowing investors to bet on a swathe of assets and hedge risk.

While the rules would not create the sort of systemic disruption of areas such as clearing the contracts, which has already been smoothed over with temporary equivalence, it does signal the EU is prepared to play hardball as Brexit injects a sense of urgency into reducing its reliance on the City of London for core financial services for its economy.

“ESMA acknowledges that this approach creates challenges for some EU counterparties, particularly UK branches of EU investment firms,” the watchdog said.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said it will not be adjusting its approach to derivatives trading at this time.

“Mutual equivalence would be the best way to avoid market disruption and meet international G20 commitments. We continue to monitor developments,” it said.

The derivatives industry has urged Brussels to avoid a clash in rules through a “quick fix” legal workaround, but it now appears this was not possible.

The rules mean British counterparties will have to use a UK authorized platform, while EU counterparties have to use an EU authorized platform, making a trade between the two sides impossible.

The ESMA said it did not see room for providing different guidance “based on the current legal framework, and in the absence of an equivalence decision by the European Commission.”

Trade talks between the EU and Britain do not cover financial services, though a deal could help the mood music toward financial services access.

Topics: European Union City of London

Related

Business & Economy
EU-UK trade talks go on remotely
Business & Economy
EU officials reject City of London's Brexit blueprint for banks

Latest updates

Depressed dollar sinks to three-month low
EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch
Iniesta fires Japan’s Vissel Kobe into last 16
Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire
Biden appointment of Palestinian to leadership team sparks controversy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.