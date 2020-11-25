You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: A cultural concert marks strong Saudi-China diplomatic ties

China organized a concert in Beijing to mark three decades of Saudi-China ties. (Supplied)
Updated 26 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: A cultural concert was organized in Beijing to mark three decades of Saudi-China diplomatic relationship.
Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing told Arab News: “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Saudi diplomatic relations. The pandemic makes us keep social distance, but it never cut loose the bond of our hearts, we stand together and move forward.”
“We recorded a concert performed by top-level China Philharmonic Orchestra in Beijing to commemorate the historical moment of our two countries, and scheduled to release it on TV and online right after the G20 Summit,” said the ambassador.
“And we chose a maestro of Saudi music, Aghla Balad, to play in the concert,” he added.
Sharing a video clip from the musical concert the Chinese ambassador tweeted: “The Arabs say: ‘Give back with gratitude.’ I am sharing with you a video of a beautiful moment at the concert that will be shown on CCTV Arabia and we dedicate it to the rich Kingdom and its generous people.”
He said: “Saudi Arabia took over the G20 presidency under very special circumstances, but it never undermined the inspiration and ambition of the Saudi leadership, government and people to bring about a summit of full success. The Kingdom won the respect and appreciation of the world. China appreciates the great efforts, shares the same values, and takes the same position in global governance with Saudi Arabia.”
“Once again, we take this opportunity to congratulate the Saudi government and people for a successful G20 Summit,” he added.
2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Saudi-China diplomatic relations as the two governments established official diplomatic relations on July 21, 1990.
Saudi-China relations have strengthened over the years.
During the coronavirus disease pandemic, ties were further strengthened with the two countries offering each other assistance and staunch support.
Following instructions from King Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) actively provided China with medical supplies, which played a positive role in helping China effectively control the pandemic.
  In April this year, China and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement worth $265.29 million to fight the pandemic, providing 9 million nucleic acid tests for Saudi Arabia and setting up laboratories in six major areas in the Kingdom.
China also sent a team of medical experts to the Kingdom to help fight the virus.

