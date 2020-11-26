You are here

Bahrain condemns Qatar’s interception of 2 coastguard boats in its waters

Three Qatari coastguard vessels stopped two Bahraini coastguard boats that were returning after taking part in a maritime exercise on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
  Bahrain said Qatar's actions threaten the region's security and stability
  The Kingdom called on Qatar to respect international laws and decisions of the Gulf Cooperation Council
DUBAI: Bahrain’s parliament condemned Qatar’s interception of two coastguard boats in its territorial waters, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
The Kingdom added that Qatar’s actions threaten the region’s security and stability, calling on the country to respect international laws and decisions of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Three Qatari coastguard vessels stopped two Bahraini coastguard boats that were returning after taking part in a maritime exercise on Wednesday.
The Bahraini vessels were then allowed to go, Bahrain's interior ministry said in a statement.
The state said it would notify the GCC and hoped the incident, which took place at 1 p.m., would not be repeated.

Turkish court issues life sentences in 2016 coup trial

  More than 250 people were killed in the attempt to overthrow the government on July 15, 2016
  Ankara blames failed coup on supporters of the US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen
ANKARA: A Turkish court handed down dozens of life sentences on Thursday for some of the nearly 500 defendants, including army commanders and pilots, accused of carrying out a 2016 coup attempt from an air base near the capital Ankara, Anadolu news agency reported.
More than 250 people were killed in the attempt to overthrow the government on July 15, 2016 when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks and sought to take control of key state institutions.
The state-owned Anadolu and other media said 25 F-16 pilots were given aggravated life sentences while four civilians were each given 79 life sentences.
Former air force commander Akin Ozturk and others at the Akinci air base near Ankara were accused of directing the coup and bombing government buildings, including parliament, and attempting to kill President Tayyip Erdogan.
The trial was the most high-profile of dozens of court cases targeting thousands of people accused of involvement in the coup attempt, which Ankara blamed on supporters of the US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.
The 79-year-old cleric, who was once an ally of Erdogan and who denied any role in the coup, was one of six defendants being tried in absentia. A total of 475 people were on trial, 365 of them in custody.

