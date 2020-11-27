You are here

  • Home
  • From deserts to ice, new driving adventures await Saudis

From deserts to ice, new driving adventures await Saudis

The driving experience is unparalleled in Lapland, where you have such vast lands and frozen lakes that can allow you to really test your skills and driving abilities safely and without any trouble, said Saudi rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23q3a

Updated 27 November 2020
Rawan Radwan

From deserts to ice, new driving adventures await Saudis

  • Collaboration will have thrill-seekers venturing out to wilderness of Finland, which offers unique ‘cool’ experience
Updated 27 November 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: From sand to ice, new driving experiences await Saudi adventure buffs in the icy tundras and thick forests of Finland’s Lapland region.
Many Saudis and Gulf residents have had an uncanny love for the desert sands spanning generations, often venturing out to the seclusion of the deserts to unwind and enjoy the calm and quiet.
There are fertile lands for motor adventures, and one collaboration between a Saudi and a Finn will have Saudis desert drifters venturing out to the northernmost region of Finland, where temperatures can easily drop to -40 degrees — the frozen subarctic wilderness of Lapland, which offers a unique thrill on the ice.

Janne Honkanen, founder of Octola Lodge and Private Wilderness, and Saudi rally driver Rakan Al-Rashed, spoke to Arab News about this unique collaboration, where adventurers can experience the ultimate thrill of ice driving offered by Al-Rashed and enjoy a proper Finnish winter exclusive to Octola.
The two met at one of Al-Rashed’s arctic rally races a few years ago, and their friendship grew stronger over the years during Al-Rashed’s frequent visits to Lapland, where Honkanen was just beginning to build the lodge resort on the empty land in early 2017.
“It was a huge piece of land in the wilderness and we began to think that a day will come when we’ll collaborate and do something together,” said Honkanen. “I thought it was crazy for Rakan to do what he’s doing, racing on the ice and snow, and it hit me that we could offer that in the lodge for guests to experience, and what better way than with the help of a rally racer in person.”
Some of Honkanen’s frequented guests at Octola were Arabs and adventure seekers that would dare head to one of the coldest places on Earth to experience some of the unique features of the land.

Visitors can enjoy the majestic northern lights, the relaxed activity of reindeer herding, or join Al-Rashed in the thrill of riding in a car fit for speed over the ice and snow.
This might not seem like an average Arctic experience, said Al-Rashed, who began his career in 2011 racing on the ice. He said Lapland provides one of the best driving experiences anyone could wish for. “The driving experience is unparalleled. You have such vast lands and frozen lakes that can allow you to really test your skills and driving abilities safely and without any trouble.”
He also believes there is little difference between the sandy and icy terrain. “It’s simply a matter of adapting,” he said.
“I’ve always been interested in racing and cars and my start was on the ice. Taking the discipline of the desert, I began training in Finland during summers and winters in various conditions, and I learned how to apply it on the snow and ice,” he told Arab News. “That’s what makes the environment quite unique.”

With more reindeer than people in Lapland, it is an adventure seeker’s playground. From custom-built snowmobiles to private ice tracks and more than 70 different experiences, the ice racing experience is one that is catered to everyone’s taste.
There are over 300 hectares of private wilderness and different driving routes and tracks, as well as the chance to provide guests with custom tracks built to their specifications to add to the unique experience.
Al-Rashed’s rally experience serves as an integral part of the ice driving experience at Octola, as he introduces guests to the theory behind driving on ice, takes them through the stages based on his own experience and has them test trial their skills in the safety of a car under his supervision, or, if they feel brave enough, on their own.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Sport
Racing in the streets: Jeddah to host first Saudi F1 Grand Prix
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah to host two rounds of Formula E racing in February

Saudi investors share expertise on Saudi corporate VC opportunities

Updated 27 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi investors share expertise on Saudi corporate VC opportunities

Updated 27 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The two-day Step Saudi 2020 event featured two prominent Saudi figures in the field of investment on the second day.
Hashim Al-Awadi, CEO of Tech Invest, and Salman Jaffery, chief investment officer at Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Ventures, both shared their expertise, with the latter saying it is more beneficial for corporations to start a venture capital (VC) arm than invest from their current mergers and acquisitions arm (M&A).
Managing partner at Class 5 Global, Zach Finkelstein, who moderated the session on the second day of the event, said the San Francisco-based venture fund invested in a number of companies in the Middle East.
“The Middle East is particularly interesting to us, and in the past, our partners have invested in such regional companies as Careem. We’re excited to explore the development of the corporate VC space and how it can impact places like Saudi Arabia,” he added.
When asked why a corporation should start a VC arm instead of investing from an M&A team, and why have a separate corporate Venture Capital arm in the first place, Jaffery answered that “it brings faster results.”
“I think the easiest answer to that is just speed and agility,” he said. “Getting that response quickly to the market. VC deals can take weeks or months whereas an M&A transaction can take up to a year or longer, and also similarly, if you’re trying to then come out of it, it’s harder to come out of a joint venture agreement or an M&A as opposed to a VC.”
Al-Awadi explained his opinion a traditional VC perspective, and said: “We like the fact that corporations can invest from both their M&A arms and their VC arms if they have them.”
He highlighted that VC arms can invest in a greater variety of companies. “You have the intelligence, you know the market and if you’re looking at specific technology where we don’t have a lot of expertise we trust that you (other venture capitalists) know the market and you can evaluate that technology better to see if it has the capability and potential for growth or not.
“Eventually, you do have an M&A arm that will provide an exit for us, for an incentive for this company to work hard to grasp the intention after having been invested in by the VC arm of this big corporate to maybe look into making a partial agreement or complete acquisition, which really adds an incentive for the company to grow and attracts other investors and also attracts talent to join the company and help it grow even more.”
He said both the VC and M&A arm are important for company growth. “We tend to look at corporate investors through both arms as complementary to what we do when we have both of them around.”
The Kingdom has obtained a high reputation among investors internationally through the years, especially after the economic and social reforms of Saudi Vision 2030.
Step Saudi is home to the Kingdom’s best entrepreneurs, investors, creatives and digital enthusiasts. The last edition of Step Saudi featured four content tracks, more than 100 startups and over 1,500 attendees.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency confirms its global importance: Saudi investment minister
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister stresses importance of public-private partnership for sustainable growth

Latest updates

CIA officer killed in Somalia: US media
Fire in Indian hospital kills 5 coronavirus patients
Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists
Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Pakistan regulates falconry as Arab hunting forays loom

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.