Racing in the streets: Jeddah to host first Saudi F1 Grand Prix

Jeddah will host the Saudi race while a new purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is expected to be in 2023.
Updated 12 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  Kingdom's inaugural race to take place in city while purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is being completed
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix next year will take place on the city streets of Jeddah.
The Saudi Grand Prix appears on the provisional F1 calendar for 2021 that has been distributed to race teams. It is expected to be the penultimate race of the 2021 season, which will conclude
with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.
Jeddah will host the Saudi race while a new purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is expected to be in 2023.
It is one of 22 races on a provisional 2021 schedule as F1 plans to return to a calendar as close to normal as possible after this year’s disruption. The first 10 races of the 2020 season were either postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 season will begin in Melbourne, Australia in mid-March and then goes on to Bahrain. It includes nearly all the races that had been due to be held this year.
That means a return for grands prix in China, Japan and Canada, which had to be cancelled because of the disruptions to international travel caused by COVID-19, as well as the debut of the Vietnamese Grand Prix.
F1 has been in conversations with the relevant national governments and all are said to be in agreement the races can take place, unless the pandemic worsens.
In 2018, Riyadh hosted the first Formula E championship in the Middle East in Diriyah with 23,000 in attendance. The second Formula E championship was held in late 2019.
This year, Saudi Arabia held its first Dakar Rally, a 7,800km race that began in Jeddah and finished in Qiddiyah.

Ziyech hits first Chelsea goal in rout of Krasnodar

Updated 28 October 2020
AFP

KRASNODAR, Russia: Hakim Ziyech scored on his first start for Chelsea as Frank Lampard’s side powered to a 4-0 victory away to Champions League debutants Krasnodar in Russia on Wednesday.
Jorginho missed a penalty for Chelsea but Callum Hudson-Odoi put the Blues in front before half-time after a mistake by Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.
Timo Werner smashed in a spot-kick on 76 minutes to double Chelsea’s lead, with Moroccan international Ziyech and Christian Pulisic adding late goals.
Chelsea move up to four points at the top of Group E after two matches. Sevilla host Rennes later on Wednesday in the other game in the pool.
Thiago Silva stayed in London to rest as Antonio Rudiger made his first appearance of the season for Chelsea, lining up alongside Kurt Zouma in central defense.
Ziyech joined from Ajax for a reported £37 million ($48 million) in the summer but missed the beginning of the season with a knee problem.
The 27-year-old had made three cameos as a substitute before earning his first start in Krasnodar — a journey of some 3,500 kilometers from London.
Krasnodar drew their opening game of the group in Rennes last week, and Daniil Utkin forced Edouard Mendy to dive full-length to tip behind his curling shot inside five minutes.
Chelsea were awarded a penalty when Werner was clipped by Brazilian defender Kaio, but Jorginho’s effort hit the post and bounced off Safonov before Krasnodar scrambled clear.
Hudson-Odoi made the most of his opportunity playing behind Werner, and benefitted from a goalkeeping error to break the deadlock on 37 minutes.
The England international’s low drive looked routine for Safonov, who was excellent in Krasnodar’s opening game, but the Russia Under-21 ‘keeper allowed the ball to slip through his grasp.
Yuri Gazinski struck the bar for Krasnodar as he volleyed into the ground at a corner 10 minutes into the second half.
Chelsea then earned a second penalty when Aleksandr Martynovich was harshly penalized for a handball as he sought to block an attempt from Pulisic.
With Jorginho having been substituted, Werner took over spot-kick duties and lashed the ball beyond Safonov.
Krasnodar were only able to name five outfield players on the bench, Magomed Suleymanov the oldest among them at just 20.
The visitors took advantage of their tiring opponents as some Pulisic trickery allowed Werner to lay off to Ziyech, who tucked a neat finish beyond a crowd of defenders.
Pulisic delivered a fourth in the final minute when he combined with Tammy Abraham before shooting through the legs of Safonov.

