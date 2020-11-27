You are here

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik vaccine

Production was expected to start in early 2021. (File/AFP)
MOSCOW: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), one of the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, announced Friday that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the jab.
“Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies, have agreed to produce in India over 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection — Sputnik V,” the RDIF said in a statement, adding that production was expected to start in early 2021.

