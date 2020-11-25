Putin thanks Saudi King Salman over Russia OPEC+ role

You are here

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen inside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 7, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Saudi Arabia's King Salman for the "active and joint cooperation" in OPEC+.
Putin said Russia and Saudi Arabia are actively cooperating in the alliance of the world's largest oil exporters to ensure the stability of global energy markets, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.  
Putin’s remarks were made during a ceremony to receive the credentials of foreign ambassadors.
Putin also said that Russia's relations with the Kingdom are developing increasingly due to the agreements that came after his visit to Riyadh in October 2019.

Saudi foreign minister receives UN special envoy to Syria

Updated 25 November 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and the UN Special Envoy to Syria held talks on Wednesday on political efforts to end the conflict.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Geir Pedersen met at the ministry’s headquarters In Riyadh where they discussed the crisis.

