Putin thanks Saudi King Salman over Russia OPEC+ role

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Saudi Arabia's King Salman for the "active and joint cooperation" in OPEC+.

Putin said Russia and Saudi Arabia are actively cooperating in the alliance of the world's largest oil exporters to ensure the stability of global energy markets, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Putin’s remarks were made during a ceremony to receive the credentials of foreign ambassadors.

Putin also said that Russia's relations with the Kingdom are developing increasingly due to the agreements that came after his visit to Riyadh in October 2019.