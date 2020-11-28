You are here

  • Home
  • Pandemic pizza: Malaysian family cooks up solution to virus woes

Pandemic pizza: Malaysian family cooks up solution to virus woes

Inside a wood-fired oven at the Jemapoh Pizza Kayu Api restaurant. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m5ne4

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Pandemic pizza: Malaysian family cooks up solution to virus woes

  • Restaurants were allowed to keep operating and, after Raudhah’s shop selling headscarves saw a fall in business and some of her siblings had their pay cut, the family decided to open the pizzeria
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian family have cooked up a tasty solution to their economic woes during the pandemic by opening a backyard pizzeria that has proved a hit in their sleepy village.
Millions of people around the world lost their jobs this year as governments introduced economically damaging lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
But one family in a Malaysian village managed to turn a bumper profit during the downturn by opening up an eatery serving wood-fired pizzas from their home.
Based in Jemapoh, 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, the business offers pizzas with herbs and spices, and cut pineapples mixed with meat or tuna, along with a heavy layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
“We did this to get some pocket money,” said Raudhah Hassan, 35, the eldest of several siblings and mastermind behind the business.
“But — praise be to God — what we did has become the talk of the town.”
Pizzas have been flying out of the family’s makeshift kitchen since late April, a month after authorities implemented curbs that confined people to their homes and saw the closure of most businesses.
Restaurants were allowed to keep operating and, after Raudhah’s shop selling headscarves saw a fall in business and some of her siblings had their pay cut, the family decided to open the pizzeria.
“We were stranded here. We said, we have to do something,” explained Raudhah, who runs the business at her parent’s house with the help of other family members.
The family built a stone oven in their backyard to roll out a few dozen pizzas in time for the holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority country, when the faithful typically enjoy lavish meals to break their fast.
The business quickly became a hit.
“Some pizzas are too salty, but these are really nice,” said first-time customer Nurliyana Hidayah.
“I will come here again.”
The family have now added a shop to their home and hired about 20 people from the village to make up to 800 wood-fired pizzas daily, five days a week.
More than 800,000 people have lost their jobs in Malaysia this year as the virus pushed the country into recession, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in October.
Malaysia has largely lifted the toughest of its restrictions and most businesses are operating again, although it has been a battling a virus resurgence in recent weeks.

Topics: PANDEMIC PIZZA

Related

Business & Economy
OPEC+ panel said to hold informal talks on Saturday
Business & Economy
Future ‘extremely bright’ for UK’s Islamic finance economy

OPEC+ panel said to hold informal talks on Saturday

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said the country needs to produce more oil to support its economy and build infrastructure, and urged OPEC to consider that when sharing oil production cuts. (AFP)
Updated 27 November 2020
Reuters

OPEC+ panel said to hold informal talks on Saturday

  • Group of oil-producing countries debates whether to ease output cuts or keep producing at same rate amid slow demand
Updated 27 November 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: A panel of OPEC+, a group of leading oil producing countries, will hold informal online talks on Saturday prior to meetings scheduled for next week, a letter seen by Reuters showed and sources with knowledge of the matter said.

OPEC+ is debating whether to ease oil output cuts from Jan. 1, as it previously agreed, or to continue producing at the same rate amid sluggish oil demand and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter from the OPEC said that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will attend Saturday’s informal consultations of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee’s heads.
Novak was energy minister until earlier this month, leading Moscow’s efforts to forge closer ties with OPEC and clinch the deal on output cuts. OPEC+ will meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to decide output policy for next year.
The group was due to raise output by 2 million barrels per day in January — about 2 percent of global consumption — as part of a steady easing of record supply cuts implemented this year.

FASTFACT

OPEC+ will meet on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to decide output policy for next year.

But with demand for fuel weakening because of a second wave of the pandemic, OPEC+ has been considering delaying the increase or even making further cuts.
On Thursday, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said that his country needed to produce more oil to support its economy and build infrastructure for its sizeable population, many of whom are poor.
He urged OPEC to consider that when sharing oil production cuts, according to a statement from his office.
Nigeria, earlier this month, asked OPEC to reevaluate its oil production quota by ategorizing its Agbami field as condensate.
Doing so would improve Nigeria’s compliance. Three out of OPEC’s six secondary sources count the stream as crude, with the rest considering it a condensate. In response, Algeria, which currently holds the OPEC presidency, said that any attempt to change oil production quotas could lead to oil market collapse.

 

Topics: OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
Japan’s capital sees prices fall most in over 8 years as COVID-19 pain persists
Business & Economy
Future ‘extremely bright’ for UK’s Islamic finance economy

Latest updates

Pandemic pizza: Malaysian family cooks up solution to virus woes
What We Are Reading Today: The National Road
Al-Ahly win African Champions League thanks to late Magdy goal
‘Made in Saudi’ design bootcamp opened
Saudi falconry festival kicks off in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.