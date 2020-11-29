You are here

Israeli missions on alert after Iranian threats of retaliation

Protesters burn the flags of Israel and the US during a demonstration in Tehran on November 28, 2020, against the the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist. (Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)
Updated 29 November 2020
AFP
AP

  • UN urges restraint as Tehran vows revenge for slain nuclear scientist
TEHRAN/JERUSALEM: Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday.

Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunmen ambushed him in his car.

Iran’s supreme leader demanded the “definitive punishment” of those behind the killing that has raised fears of reignited tensions across the Middle East.

After years of being in the shadows, the image of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh suddenly was to be seen everywhere in Iranian media, as his widow spoke on state television. “He wanted to get martyred and his wish came true,” she said.

In Tehran, a small group of hard-line protesters burned images of President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, who has said his administration will consider reentering Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. And while burning an American and Israeli flag, the hard-liners criticized Iran’s foreign minister who helped negotiate the nuclear deal, showing the challenge ahead of Tehran if officials chose to come back the accord.

The UN called for keeping restraint and avoiding the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general said. “We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region,” Farhan Haq said.

Germany called on all parties “to avoid taking any action which could lead to a new escalation of the situation” which “we absolutely do not need at this moment.”

Hours after the attack, the Pentagon announced it had brought the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier back into the Middle East, an unusual move as the carrier already spent months in the region.

Analysts have compared Fakhrizadeh to being on par with Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led America’s Manhattan Project in World War II that created the atom bomb.

Fakhrizadeh headed Iran’s so-called AMAD program that Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that the “structured program” ended in 2003. Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago

Turkey condemns Iran scientist killing as ‘terrorism’

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
ISTANBUL: Turkey said Sunday that the killing of a key Iranian nuclear scientist was an act of “terrorism” that “upsets peace in the region.”
“We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man’s relatives,” Ankara’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are.”
Ankara also urged “all parties to act with common sense and restraint.”
Fakhrizadeh, 59, was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle, the Iranian defense ministry said.
It added that he had been head of the ministry’s research and innovation department.
Tehran has accused Israel and the US of being behind Fakhrizadeh’s killing.
Neighbouring Turkey and Iran are regional powers with a history of complex relations.
While they often line up on opposing sides, recent years have seen them build up cooperation in some areas like energy.

