UK concerned over Iran situation, awaiting full facts on scientist killing

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab delivering a statement to a hybrid, socially distanced session in the House of Commons in London on November 26, 2020. (AFP)
LONDON: British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday he was concerned about the situation in Iran and wider region after the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.
“We are concerned about the situation in Iran and the wider region we do want to see de-escalation of tensions,” Raab told Sky News, after Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday.
“We’re still waiting to see the full facts to address the full facts of what’s happened in Iran but I would say that we stick to the rule of international humanitarian law which is very clear against targeting civilians.”

Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian scientist suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb program, was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday.

Analysts have compared him to being on par with Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who led America’s Manhattan Project in World War II that created the atom bomb.

Fakhrizadeh headed Iran’s so-called AMAD program that Israel and the West have alleged was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says that the “structured program” ended in 2003. Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

BANGKOK: Thai anti-government protesters challenged on Sunday King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s personal control over some army units to condemn the military’s role in politics.
It was the latest open defiance of the king by protesters, who have broken taboos by criticizing the monarchy in a country where it is officially revered under the constitution and laws to ban insulting it.
Hundreds of protesters gathered to march to the 11th Infantry Regiment, one of two units that were moved under the king’s command in 2019.
“An army should belong to the people, not the king,” Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak told reporters. “In a democratic system, the king is not responsible for directing command of the military.”
Protesters accuse the monarchy of enabling decades of military domination.
Parit is among several protest leaders who already face charges under lese majeste laws against insulting the monarchy after his speeches at previous rallies.
Protests which began in July initially demanded the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution, but now also seek to curb the powers of the king.
At the barracks, an advance guard of protesters set about removing razor wire barricades.
The foreign ministry said in a statement that the country adhered to the rule of law, but that the right to freedom of speech must keep within it.
“In every case where the law is violated, officials take action with strict adherence to the appropriate legal processes without discrimination,” the ministry said.
Prayuth has rejected protesters’ demands that he quit along with their accusations that he engineered last year’s election to keep power that he first took from an elected government in 2014.
The Royal Palace has made no comment since the protests began, but the king has said that despite their actions the protesters are loved “all the same.”

