Iraq’s president wants upcoming elections free from fraud or manipulation

DUBAI: Iraqi president Barham Salih wants to ensure upcoming elections are held without fraud or manipulation, the presidential office said on Sunday.
Salih discussed with members of parliament Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani and Khaled Al-Mafraji ways to enhance security for the elections to uphold their integrity.
There have been increasing demands for Iraqi political parties with armed wings to be barred from participating in general elections scheduled next summer.
During the last election, it was reported that Iran-backed militias secured many seats in parliament after allegedly using weapons to intimidate voters on the outskirts of Iraqi cities.
