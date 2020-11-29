You are here

Egypt expects economic growth between 2.8 and 4% in 2021

Egypt had been hoping for growth between 6 and 6.5 percent before the coronavirus crisis broke out. (Shutterstock)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Unemployment indicators also reflected the economy's development
CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said the country was reaching positive growth rates, calling it a great achievement in light of the global conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Maait said the estimated rate of economic growth in the fiscal year 2021-2022 would reach between 2.8 and 4 percent.

He said the percentage varied according to how each person perceived it sectorally, and that industries such as tourism and aviation were significantly affected by the spread of the disease.

“We have a priority to make room for the private sector’s participation in development projects,” the minister added.

He explained that there would be strengthened cooperation with the Transport Ministry in implementing its projects in partnership with the private sector.

Egypt had been hoping for growth between 6 and 6.5 percent before the coronavirus crisis broke out.

The country topped the emerging market economies in containing the rate of inflation during the current year, according to data from the Egyptian cabinet, despite the global repercussions of the health emergency.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Egypt achieved the largest annual decline in the inflation rate in emerging markets in 2020, compared to 2019, with a decline of 8.2 percentage points.

Among the effects of the economic reform plan were inflation rates falling to 5.7 percent during 2019-2020, compared to 13.9 percent in 2018-2019.

Unemployment indicators also reflected the economy's development. 

Recent data from the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed the unemployment rate declining to 7.3 percent in the third quarter of this year, compared to 7.8 percent a year ago.

Egypt's monetary reserves rose to $39.22 billion by the end of last October, according to the country's central bank.

The IMF said the performance of the Egyptian economy exceeded expectations.

Saudi Arabia signs deal with German firm to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

  • The CureVac vaccine successfully passed the first phase of clinical trials in early November
  • The announcement is part of the Saudi government’s initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with a German firm to supply and distribute a coronavirus vaccine in the Kingdom.
Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. (SPIMACO) said on Sunday that it had signed the agreement with biopharmaceutical company CureVac on Nov. 27.
Under the agreement, SPIMACO will apply for the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to meet the requirements for distributing the vaccine.
The CureVac vaccine successfully passed the first phase of clinical trials in early November. 
Results showed an increase in virus-neutralizing antibodies in all participants who took the dose, and more than 90 percent of patients were shown to have developed antibodies against both the receptors and the COVID-19 spike protein.
CureVac is aiming to lodge a submission to the European Medicines Agency during the first quarter of 2021.
The agreement includes the possibility of extending the supply and distribution rights to the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.
The announcement is part of the Saudi government’s initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 
In a statement on Nov. 11, Abdullah Al-Assiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive health, said the government had previously signed an agreement to receive early supplies of two or three different vaccines that were in the final stages of their clinical trials.
“Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccines,” he said during an interview on Saudia TV.
Saudi health officials have previously announced plans to offer free vaccinations by the end of 2021 to 70 percent of residents who have not contracted the virus.

