‘The Crown’ should carry fiction warning, UK minister says

LONDON: Netflix hit series “The Crown” should make clear that much of its content is fiction over fears of damage to the image of British royal family, a government minister said.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” culture minister Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

The latest episode in the series, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family, revolves around Prince Charles and his doomed marriage to wife Diana.

Although largely sympathetic to Diana, her brother has also called for Netflix to make clear some scenes are fictional.

“It would help ‘The Crown’ an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that, ‘this isn’t true but is based around some real events.’ Then everyone would understand it’s drama for drama’s sake,” Charles Spencer told ITV.