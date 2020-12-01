You are here

Syria graduate doctors set to battle COVID-19 in rebel hub

Syrian students from Aleppo University in Liberated Areas are seen at their graduation ceremony on the campus in Azaz in the northern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province. (AFP)
Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

  • Humanitarian workers fear any further rise in novel coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwestern Syria
AZAZ, Syria: Mohammed Mostafa Al-Mohammed started studying medicine in rebel-held northern Syria to help the victims of war, but instead he has graduated into a world battling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old graduate from an opposition-backed university had expected to be tending to the wounded under the threat of bombardment by the Russia-backed Damascus regime.

But after endless regime offensives against Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a cease-fire took hold in March, just as COVID-19 started spreading worldwide.

“Our dream is to build Syria and treat the sick,” Mohammed, 29, told AFP at his graduation ceremony in the town of Azaz in a part of Aleppo province controlled by pro-Turkey rebels.

But “we’re facing a difficult challenge” with the coronavirus, said the rescue worker turned doctor.

Humanitarian workers fear any further rise in novel coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwestern Syria, where around half of 3 million people live in overcrowded camps or temporary shelters after being displaced by conflict.

In Idlib and adjacent parts of Aleppo province, opposition officials have recorded almost 15,766 novel coronavirus infections in total, including 166 deaths.

Around two-thirds of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in northwestern Syria have been announced over the past month.

Mohammed was among the first 32 doctors who graduated from the “Aleppo University in Liberated Areas,” an institution founded in 2014 and backed by Syria’s political opposition.

Dressed in dark blue and green graduation gowns, caps, and facemasks, the new doctors lined up on stage in a hall packed with friends and family.

Extending their right hand in front of them, they recited the Hippocratic Oath in unison in Arabic.

Mohammed, who hails from eastern Syria, was delighted to finally be graduating after the war forced him to put on hold his studies in 2012.

For two years, he volunteered as a rescue worker to help those wounded in bombardment on rebel-held areas, before resuming his studies from scratch in 2014.

“We were constantly exposed to air strikes and artillery fire,” he said of his time with the Syrian Civil Defense first responders known as the “White Helmets.”

Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

It has also ravaged a large part of the health sector and pushed 70 percent of health workers to flee the country.

Doctors who stayed behind have had to battle COVID-19.

The dean of the faculty of medicine, Jawad Abu Hatab, said confronting a pandemic in a country already battered by nearly a decade of war was no small feat.

“Coronavirus is a challenge for all health sectors even in stable countries,” said the doctor and former head of the opposition “Syrian Interim Government.”

“So imagine a region like ours where the medical sector has been destroyed and healthcare centers set up instead are not enough.”

The World Health Organization has recorded 337 attacks on healthcare facilities in northwestern Syria between 2016 and 2019.

By March, it said only half of 550 health facilities in the region remained open due to damage, insecurity or people having fled the surrounding area.

Over the past months, humanitarian actors have scrambled to help increase testing capacities and the number of beds ready to receive patients suffering from COVID-19.

At the Azaz-based university, some 1,000 undergraduate medical and pharmacy students are hoping to play their part.

Mohammed Shaashaa, who is studying to be a doctor, is one of them.

“Since 2011, medical staff has dwindled because of doctors emigrating, being detained, or even some having been killed,” said the 26-year-old.

“We signed up to study medicine to serve our people,” he said.

“It was our duty” to help.

Topics: Syria COVID-19

Yemenis suffer as UN bodies cut aid

Updated 02 December 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis suffer as UN bodies cut aid

  • Local officials say this will severely limit population’s access to healthcare services
Updated 02 December 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Thousands of Yemenis, African migrants and internally displaced people have been deprived of vital healthcare services as UN organizations cut their programs throughout the war-torn country because of a shortage of funds, local Yemeni officials told Arab News.

The World Health Organization announced on Saturday that it was cutting support to thousands of health workers and health facilities across the country, which threatened to aggravate the country’s humanitarian crisis.

“Due to an unprecedented financial gap, @WHO & health partners have been unable to continue their financial support to the health care workforce in #Yemen. Up to 10K health workers are affected. More funds are needed now more than ever to enable the continuation of this support,” the WHO Yemen office said on Twitter.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Yemen made a similar announcement about reducing their operations on the ground, including monitoring the flow of African migrants, due to a lack of funds and a sharp drop in the number of African migrants to the country this year.

“IOM is adapting its programming to the realities on the ground and available funding. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, migration to Yemen has greatly reduced since March,” said Olivia Headon, IOM spokeswoman in Yemen, adding that the number of African migrants has decreased by 90 per cent over the past several months compared to last year, another reason for reducing the organization’s activities at the entry points for the migrants in southern Yemen provinces.

“IOM’s health assistance in Yemen is severely underfunded and, with such financial constraints, we have had to refocus our health programming. Unfortunately, this has affected assistance for both migrants and displaced people,” Headon said.

Local Yemenis have felt the effects of UN humanitarian assistance cuts. Yemeni officials told Arab News that dozens of health workers at UN-funded facilities have been laid off, forcing many patients to travel hundreds of miles to get treatment.

In the densely populated central province of Marib, health officials said that slashed health assistance by WHO Yemen has had a huge impact on their ability to deliver services to thousands of internally displaced people and the war wounded.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Shadadi, the director of Marib’s Ministry of Health office, said on Tuesday that at least a dozen medical specialists in Marib were laid off, leading to the closure of many sections at three facilities in the province.

“The cut of the meager support from the UN body has placed unprecedented pressure on us,” Al-Shadadi said, adding that surgery and mother and child departments at Marib’s Harib district had been closed due to lack of funding. “We are facing huge pressure. We receive thousands of patients from Al-Bayda and Jouf after Houthis seized control of health facilities there,” Al-Shadadi said, urging WHO to resume activities and financial support mainly to medical specialists.

Employees at IOM told Arab News that the organization informed them that it would end their contracts by the end of this month, even as the country is bracing for a new wave of migrants from Ethiopia fleeing violence at home.

IOM’s spokeswoman said the organization would reduce its field teams in the southern province of Shabwa, a key arrival entry for migrants, from three to one due to the sharp decrease in the number of African migrants and funds. According to IOM figures, the total number of migrants who arrived in Yemen in August, September and October this year is 1,703, compared to 27,260 migrants during the last three months last year.

However, residents in Shabwa talk about a continuing flow of migrants to the coasts of the province. One resident said migrants told him that a large number of Ethiopians who fled fighting at home were gathering in Bosaso in Somlia and were due to sail to Yemen.

Local officials in Shabwa said that they had been left to deal to the influx of migrants as the IOM reduces operations in the province. “The flow of African migrants has never stopped for the past 20 years. We want the UN to build camps for the migrants, feed them and arrange repatriation trip to them,” said a government official.

Topics: Yemenis United Nations Healthcare

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition transfers 18 Yemenis to Socotra after receiving treatment in Saudi Arabia

Yemenis suffer as UN bodies cut aid

