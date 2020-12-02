Turkey extends short-labor pay benefit until June 2021

You are here

Updated 02 December 2020
Reuters

  • The presidential decision was announced in the country’s Official Gazette on Wednesday
ISTANBUL: Turkey has extended the short-labor pay benefit, a system that provides additional wages to employees whose hours are cut short, by until the end of June 2021 to respond to the impact of the coronavirus.
The presidential decision was announced in the country’s Official Gazette on Wednesday. The short-labor pay support was due to expire on Dec. 31.

