  Joshua Wong and two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests

Joshua Wong and two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests

Joshua Wong and two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests
Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers for a prison van before appearing in a court on Dec. 2, 2020. (AP)
Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

  • ‘The days ahead will be tough but we will hang in there’
Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

HONG KONG: Leading Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong was jailed alongside two other young activists on Wednesday for taking part in last year’s huge democracy protests as the crackdown on Beijing’s critics gathers pace.
Wong, 24, was prosecuted alongside fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow over a rally last summer outside the police headquarters.
“The days ahead will be tough but we will hang in there,” Wong shouted as he was led away.
The three – some of the city’s most visible critics of Beijing’s rule – pleaded guilty to various charges including inciting an unlawful assembly.
“The defendants called on protesters to besiege the headquarters and chanted slogans that undermine the police force,” Magistrate Wong Sze-lai said as she sentenced Wong to 13.5 months, Chow to 10 months and Lam to seven months in jail.
“Immediate imprisonment is the only appropriate option,” she added.
Chow, 23, burst into tears when the sentence was read out.

Topics: Hong Kong Joshua Wong

Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks

Updated 02 December 2020
Reuters

Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks

Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to press on with peace talks
  • The agreement lays out the way forward for further discussion
  • Taliban insurgents have refused to agree to a cease-fire during the preliminary stages of talks
Updated 02 December 2020
Reuters

KABUL: Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war.
The agreement lays out the way forward for further discussion but is considered a breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a cease-fire.
“The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalized and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda,” Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan government’s negotiating team, told Reuters.
The Taliban spokesman confirmed the same on Twitter.
The agreement comes after months of discussions in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in negotiations encouraged by the United States. In Afghanistan, the two sides are still at war, with Taliban attacks on government forces continuing unabated.
Taliban insurgents have refused to agree to a cease-fire during the preliminary stages of talks, despite calls from Western capitals and global bodies, saying that that would be taken up only when the way forward for talks was agreed upon.
UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons welcomed the “positive development” on Twitter, adding that “this breakthrough should be a springboard to reach the peace wanted by all Afghans.”
Last month, an agreement reached between Taliban and government negotiators was held up at the last minute after the insurgents balked at the document’s preamble because it mentioned the Afghan government by name.
The Taliban refused to refer to the Afghan negotiating team as representatives of the Afghan government, as they contest the legitimacy of the administration led by President Ashraf Ghani.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

