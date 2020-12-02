You are here

  • Home
  • Israel sends Palestinians over $1 billion in withheld funds

Israel sends Palestinians over $1 billion in withheld funds

Israel sends Palestinians over $1 billion in withheld funds
A Bedouin man walks with a Palestinian flag in the village of Khan Al-Ahmar in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on November 29, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86yur

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Israel sends Palestinians over $1 billion in withheld funds

Israel sends Palestinians over $1 billion in withheld funds
  • The Palestinians stopped coordination with Israel in May in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of West Bank
  • Israel later put its annexation plans on hold
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israel has released more than $1 billion in funds withheld from the Palestinian Authority, a Palestinian minister said Wednesday, weeks after coordination was renewed between the two sides.
“The Israeli government transfers all financial dues of the clearance to the account of the Palestinian Authority, amounting to three billion and 768 million shekels,” civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter, referring to taxes, including customs taxes, that the Jewish state collects on behalf of the PA.

In May, the Palestinians stopped coordination with Israel, with PA leader Mahmud Abbas saying it was in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
Israel later put its annexation plans on hold, in return for an agreement to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates, announced in August.
In halting the cooperation with Israel, the PA also stopped accepting transfer of taxes — particularly customs duties — collected by Israel on its behalf.
Earlier in the week, an Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the “security cabinet approved transferring the money to the PA,” without specifying the amount.
Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday the Palestinians were “entitled” to the funds, expected to relieve pressure on a Palestinian economy in the grips of a severe budgetary crisis.
Officials “will take everything they are owed. They have been patient for months and it’s only a matter of a little more time to make everything clear,” Shtayyeh said.
Deprived of this income, the PA had to cut the salaries of its civil servants, at a time when the Palestinian economy had begun grappling with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Middle-East
Israel’s coalition government inches toward collapse
Middle-East
Israeli warplanes seen flying at ‘low altitudes’ over south Lebanon amid Iran tensions

Israel’s coalition government inches toward collapse

Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

Israel’s coalition government inches toward collapse

  • Lawmakers expected to approve a preliminary measure to dissolve parliament
  • Benny Gantz: ‘(Benjamin) Netanyahu did not lie to me, he lied to all of you’
Updated 02 December 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s precarious coalition government was set to move closer toward collapse on Wednesday with lawmakers expected to approve a preliminary measure to dissolve parliament, raising prospects of elections next year.
In a primetime televised address on Tuesday, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, the key coalition partner of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said his centrist Blue and White party would back a bill to dissolve the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
But Wednesday’s parliamentary vote on an opposition proposal marks only a first step.
A bill to dissolve the Knesset will require three additional successful readings before new elections must be called.
But Gantz’s decision to side with the opposition, at least for now, highlights the widening cracks in Israel’s center-right coalition, imperiled from the start by mistrust, infighting and public recriminations.
“I had no illusions about Netanyahu,” Gantz said in his Tuesday speech.
He reminded Israelis that he battled the prime minister in three consecutive inconclusive elections that did not allow either leader to form a majority government.
Gantz said he decided to agree a unity government with Netanyahu, who he knew to be a “serial promise-breaker,” because he wanted to spare Israelis “an ugly and costly” fourth election, especially as the coronavirus pandemic was accelerating.
“Netanyahu didn’t lie to me,” Gantz said. “He lied to all of you.”
The Netanyahu-Gantz coalition, agreed in April, included strict power-sharing arrangements.
Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, was to serve as prime minister for the first half of the three-year arrangement.
Gantz had been due to take over as premier in November 2021 but Netanyahu’s critics have always insisted he would find a way to sink the coalition before vacating the prime minister’s office for Gantz.
The unity deal included multiple triggers that would automatically force new elections, including a failure to pass a budget.
Gantz accused Netanyahu of consistently misleading the public over the budget issue to serve his own political ends.
“Netanyahu committed to pass a budget in August, and naturally did not stand by his word. He promised that it would happen in December and is not following through. Does anyone believe him anymore?” Gantz said.
Gantz directly called on Netanyahu to “put a state budget forward,” making clear that if he did so, new elections could be avoided.
Netanyahu released a video shortly before Gantz spoke on Tuesday, urging him to keep the coalition together.
“Now is not the time for elections,” Netanyahu said. “Now is the time for unity.”
Gantz also courts huge political risks by taking Israel back to the polls.
His Blue and White coalition fractured when he decided to strike a deal with Netanyahu and Gantz’s personal popularity has fallen according to a series of recent polls.
His former ally turned critic, Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party, is now the Knesset opposition leader and would be seen by many voters as a more effective anti-Netanyahu force than Gantz in a new election.
In a commentary on Israel’s N12 website, political columnist Amit Segal argued that Gantz’s political fortunes were plummeting.
Blue and White was “never going to revert to being a governmental alternative,” Segal said.
“The party can only expect a nightmarishly difficult election campaign.”

Topics: Israel benny gantz Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Middle-East
Netanyahu's new Israeli government approved, eyes West Bank annexations
Middle-East
Israel lawmakers endorse Netanyahu-Gantz government

Latest updates

Israel sends Palestinians over $1 billion in withheld funds
UN, Ethiopia sign deal for humanitarian access to Tigray
Israel’s coalition government inches toward collapse
Lab-grown meat to go on sale in Singapore in world first
Iran’s president rejects bill that would boost enrichment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.