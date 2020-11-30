Israeli warplanes seen flying at ‘low altitudes’ over south Lebanon amid Iran tensions

DUBAI: Lebanon reported various Israeli airplanes flying at low altitudes in the country’s south on Monday, state news agency NNA reported, as Tehran mulls action over top nuclear scientist’s assassination.
The reported regions are Metn, Jbeil, Keserwan, Hasbaya and Beirut, NNA added.
Meanwhile, debate raged in Iran over how and when to respond to a top nuclear scientist’s assassination, blamed on arch-foe Israel, as his body was honored at Shiite shrines to prepare it for burial.
Two days after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died from wounds sustained in a firefight between his guards and unidentified gunmen near Tehran, parliament demanded a halt to international inspections of Iranian nuclear sites while a top official hinted Iran should leave the global non-proliferation treaty.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council usually handles decisions related to the country’s nuclear program, and parliamentary bills must be approved by the powerful Guardians Council.
President Hassan Rouhani has stressed the country will seek its revenge in “due time” and not be rushed into a “trap.”
Israel says Fakhrizadeh was the head of an Iranian military nuclear program, the existence of which the Islamic republic has consistently denied, and Washington had sanctioned him in 2008 for activities linked to Iran’s atomic activities.
