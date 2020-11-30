You are here

Israeli warplanes seen flying at ‘low altitudes’ over south Lebanon amid Iran tensions

  • Planes flew over regions like Metn, Jbeil, Keserwan, Hasbaya and Beirut
  • Debate raged in Iran over how and when to respond to a top nuclear scientist’s assassination, blamed on Israel
DUBAI: Lebanon reported various Israeli airplanes flying at low altitudes in the country’s south on Monday, state news agency NNA reported, as Tehran mulls action over top nuclear scientist’s assassination.
The reported regions are Metn, Jbeil, Keserwan, Hasbaya and Beirut, NNA added.
Meanwhile, debate raged in Iran over how and when to respond to a top nuclear scientist’s assassination, blamed on arch-foe Israel, as his body was honored at Shiite shrines to prepare it for burial.
Two days after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died from wounds sustained in a firefight between his guards and unidentified gunmen near Tehran, parliament demanded a halt to international inspections of Iranian nuclear sites while a top official hinted Iran should leave the global non-proliferation treaty.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council usually handles decisions related to the country’s nuclear program, and parliamentary bills must be approved by the powerful Guardians Council.
President Hassan Rouhani has stressed the country will seek its revenge in “due time” and not be rushed into a “trap.”
Israel says Fakhrizadeh was the head of an Iranian military nuclear program, the existence of which the Islamic republic has consistently denied, and Washington had sanctioned him in 2008 for activities linked to Iran’s atomic activities.

Bahrain to send ministerial delegation to Israel

Bahrain will send a delegation headed by its Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism on an official visit to Israel, state news agency BNA reported on Monday.

Minister Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani will meet a number of senior Israeli officials in Jerusalem, where they will discuss cooperation in the fields of industry, trade and tourism, with an exchange of experiences.

This is the second visit of an official Bahraini delegation to Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel.

Topics: Abraham Accords

