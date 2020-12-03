You are here

US could designate Houthi militia as 'terrorist' organization

US could designate Houthi militia as ‘terrorist’ organization
  US had options to deal with the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
DUBAI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could designate the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization this week, Al-Arabiya TV reported, citing the Washington Post.
US National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien said earlier that the US had options to deal with the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
O’Brien added that Washington has been constantly studying this decision, calling on the militia to stay away from Iran and stop attacking neighboring countries.
He further criticized the Houthis for their failure in engaging in negotiations and showing good intentions to end the conflict in Yemen, adding that Washington has been monitoring the situation closely over the past period.
The decision to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization is on President Donald Trump’s agenda during the remaining months of his administration, O’Brien said.

Iran surpasses one million coronavirus cases

  The Islamic republic has recorded 1,003,494 coronavirus infections since announcing its first cases in February
TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday surpassed one million confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, the health ministry said in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic.
The Islamic republic has recorded 1,003,494 coronavirus infections since announcing its first cases in February, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

