Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen

DUBAI: A Houthi missile attack killed two children and injured 12 more people in north Taiz, state news agency Saba New reported.
The militia bombed a residential area in Al-Mofatish with “heavy weapons,” the report added.
On Monday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said the Houthis fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The militia continue to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.
The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.
A report by UN experts charged with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 said the Houthi militia acquired new weapons in 2019, some of which have characteristics similar to those produced in Iran.
