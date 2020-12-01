You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen

Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen

A picture taken on April 21, 2018, shows the shattered rear window of the Red Cross in Taiz. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mj2j6

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen

  • The militia bombed a residential area in Al-Mofatish
  • The militia continue to threaten civilian lives with their actions
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Houthi missile attack killed two children and injured 12 more people in north Taiz, state news agency Saba New reported.
The militia bombed a residential area in Al-Mofatish with “heavy weapons,” the report added.
On Monday, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said the Houthis fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The militia continue to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.
The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.
A report by  UN experts charged with monitoring the arms embargo imposed on Yemen since 2015 said the Houthi militia acquired new weapons in 2019, some of which have characteristics similar to those produced in Iran.

Topics: Yemen houthi attack Houthi

Related

Middle-East
Yemen condemns Houthi militia’s targeting of civilians in Hodeidah
Special
Middle-East
Eight killed in militia mortar strike on Yemeni village

Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border

Updated 01 December 2020
Rueters

Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border

  • The identity of the commander has not been confirmed
  • He was killed alongside three other men traveling in a vehicle with him
Updated 01 December 2020
Rueters

BAGHDAD: An air strike killed a commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards at the Iraq-Syria border sometime between Saturday and Sunday, Iraqi security and local militia officials said on Monday.
They could not confirm the identity of the commander, who they said was killed alongside three other men traveling in a vehicle with him.
The vehicle was carrying weapons across the Iraqi border and was hit after it had entered Syrian territory, two Iraqi security officials separately said.
Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups helped retrieve the bodies, the two officials said, without elaborating or giving the exact time of the incident.
Local military and militia sources confirmed the account, although Reuters was unable to verify independently that an Iranian commander had been killed.
The incident came just days after Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in a killing that Iran has blamed on Israel.
Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria last week, signalling that it will pursue its policy of striking Iranian targets in the region as US President Donald Trump prepares to leave office.
Iraqi officials fear a conflagration ahead of President-elect Joe Biden taking office because he is viewed as less confrontational with Iran than the Trump administration.
Iran-backed Iraqi militias are still reeling from the US assassination of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in January and their Iraqi leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and have vowed revenge against the United States.

Topics: Iran Iraq Syria

Latest updates

Houthi shelling kills 2 children, injures dozen more in Yemen
10 things you need to know on Tadawul today
Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border
Experimental cocoa bean harvest: A sweet opportunity for Saudi Arabia
Experts analyze survey that took the pulse of French people of Arab origin

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.