You are here

  • Home
  • France targets mosques in extremism crackdown

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown
The French government has cracked down on extremists after two brutal attacks sent shockwaves through the country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vh5p4

Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown

France targets mosques in extremism crackdown
  • Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that if any of the 76 prayer halls inspected were found to promote extremism they would be closed down
  • Inspections are part of France’s response to two attacks — the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty and the killing of three people in a Nice church
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French authorities will inspect dozens of mosques and prayer halls suspected of radical teachings starting Thursday as part of a crackdown on extremists following a spate of attacks, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin told RTL radio that if any of the 76 prayer halls inspected was found to promote extremism they would be closed down.

The inspections are part of the government’s response to two brutal recent attacks that shocked France — the October 16 beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad and the stabbing to death of three people in a church in Nice on October 29.

Darmanin did not reveal which places of worship would be inspected. In a note he sent to regional security chiefs, seen by AFP, he cites 16 addresses in the Paris region and 60 others around the country.

On Twitter Wednesday he said the mosques were suspected of “separatism” — a term President Emmanuel Macron has used to describe ultraconservative Muslims closing themselves off from French society by, for example, enrolling their children in underground schools or forcing young girls to wear the Muslim headscarf.

The rightwing minister told RTL the fact that only a fraction of the around 2,600 Muslim places of worship in France were suspected of peddling radical theories showed “we are far from a situation of widespread radicalization.”

“Nearly all Muslims in France respect the laws of the Republic and are hurt by that (radicalization),” he said.
The killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his pupils cartoons of Mohammad in a class on free speech, at a school outside Paris sent shockwaves through France, where it was seen as an attack on the republic itself.

In the aftermath of his murder the authorities raided dozens of associations, sports groups and charities suspected of promoting extremism.
They also ordered the temporary closure of a large mosque in the Paris suburb of Pantin that had shared a vitriolic video lambasting Paty.

The government has also announced plans to step up the deportations of illegal migrants on radicalization watchlists.
Darmanin said that 66 of 231 foreigners on a watchlist had been expelled, around 50 others had been put in migrant detention centers and a further 30 had been placed under house arrest.

The minister announced the latest clampdown after receiving fierce criticism for pushing a bill that would make it harder to document police brutality.

Images of officers beating up black music producer Michel Zecler in his studio brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets last weekend against Darmanin’s push to restrict the filming of the police in the new bill.
MPs from Macron’s ruling Republic on the Move party have since announced plans to rewrite the legislation.

Topics: France Gerald darmanin Mosques extremism

Related

France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher’s beheading
World
France closes Paris mosque in clampdown over teacher’s beheading
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker
World
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker

Four die in UK chemical tank blast: Police

Updated 03 December 2020
AFP

Four die in UK chemical tank blast: Police

Four die in UK chemical tank blast: Police
  • Avon and Somerset Police Chief Inspector said the incident was not terror-related
  • The explosion at the plant operated by Wessex Water occurred in a silo that holds treated bio-solids before they are recycled as organic soil conditioners
Updated 03 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Four people died on Thursday when a chemical tank exploded at a waste water treatment plant in western England, police said.
"We can confirm there have been four fatalities," Avon and Somerset Police Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said after the explosion at the plant at Avonmouth, near Bristol.
A fifth person was injured but their injuries were not said to be life-threatening, he added.
Police said they would not be speculating on the cause of the explosion but added it was not being treated as terror related.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was "deeply saddened to learn that four people have lost their lives".
"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services who attended the scene," he added.
The explosion at the plant operated by Wessex Water occurred in a silo that holds treated bio-solids before they are recycled as organic soil conditioners, added Runacres.
Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a "helicopter looking for missing people" and police closed a nearby road leading up to the plant.
"I heard the sound, I'm working beside the building in another warehouse. After 10 minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police," he said.
Another witness, Kieran Jenkins, told the BBC he was in a nearby warehouse when the explosion occurred, saying it was "shaking and we literally stood there in shock.
"Next thing you know we looked out of the windows and all we could see was people running.
"We don't know what happened. It was a bit of a shock really. I heard a bang... we didn't know what was going on."
An investigation has been launched into the blast with the Health and Safety Executive.

Topics: England water treatment plant

Related

Special UK’s vaccine approval raises world’s hopes for COVID-19 fight 
World
UK’s vaccine approval raises world’s hopes for COVID-19 fight 
Boris Johnson: UK government looking at conduct of Arcadia directors
Business & Economy
Boris Johnson: UK government looking at conduct of Arcadia directors

Latest updates

Yamaha’s Van Beveren leads impressive entries for Hail Bajas
Gaza imposes tighter virus restrictions, extends curfew
Najran governor cites programs benefiting people with disabilities
Mansour bin Sultan Al-Turki, member of the Saudi Shoura Council
Israel warns Iran may target its facilities abroad

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.