US lawyer charged with plot to steal Somali government funds

US lawyer charged with plot to steal Somali government funds
(Shutterstock illustration image)
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AP

US lawyer charged with plot to steal Somali government funds

US lawyer charged with plot to steal Somali government funds
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
AP

COLLEGE PARK, US: A Maryland attorney has been indicted on charges he engaged in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $12.5 million in Somali government assets from financial institutions and was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by a law firm that kept more than $3 million of the money.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jeremy Wyeth Schulman, 45, of Bethesda, on charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.
Schulman and others tried to fraudulently obtain control over hundreds of millions of dollars in Central Bank of Somalia assets held in bank accounts that had been frozen due to civil war and political instability in the African country, the 11-count indictment says.
Schulman presented banks with forged and falsified documents to fraudulently gain control of millions of dollars in Somali government assets between 2010 to 2014, the indictment says. It also says Schulman personally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation from the law firm that improperly retained $3.3 million of the Somali assets for fees and expenses.




In this February 27, 2013 photo, a soldier from Somalia's Ras-Kamboni paramilitary group stands guard as he monitors activities at the sea port in lower Juba regions in Kismayu. (REUTERS)

Paul Butler, one of Schulman’s attorneys, said in a statement that they believe US Justice Department prosecutors are “misinformed” and failed to thoroughly investigate and identify “all exculpatory evidence.”
“We are confident that when permitted an opportunity to tell his story, Mr. Schulman will be wholly vindicated of any criminal conduct, let alone fraud,” Butler said.
The law firm that retained the money isn’t named in the indictment.
Schulman currently serves as a managing member of Schulman Bhattacharya and chairs the law firm’s commercial litigation and arbitration group. The firm’s website says Schulman has represented the Federal Republic of Somalia in “various matters, including conducting an investigation of financial corruption allegations asserted by the United Nations Monitoring Group for Somalia and Eritrea.”
Schulman is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Butler said the Transitional Federal Government of the Republic of Somalia “engaged” his client to assist it in recovering assets frozen overseas, including in the US The US government doesn’t dispute that more than $9 million in assets were returned to the Somali Central Bank, according to the defense lawyer.
“For more than four years, Mr. Schulman and his team worked tirelessly to assist a nation desperately in need of financial resources to ensure the government’s recovery from nearly two-decades of civil war. Over that time, Mr. Schulman has endeared himself as a trusted adviser and advocate of the Somali people,” Butler said.

Militants open fire and burn police car in Philippine town

Updated 55 min 22 sec ago
AP

Militants open fire and burn police car in Philippine town

Militants open fire and burn police car in Philippine town
Updated 55 min 22 sec ago
AP

COTABATO, Philippines: Dozens of militants aligned with the Daesh group opened fire on a Philippine army detachment and burned a police patrol car in a southern town but withdrew after troops returned fire, officials said Friday.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in Thursday night’s brief attack by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Datu Piang town. Nevertheless it sparked panic among residents and rekindled fears of a repeat of a 2017 militant siege of southern Marawi city that lasted for five months before being quelled by government forces.
“We are on top of the situation. This is just an isolated case,” regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said in a statement.
Security officials gave differing statements on the motive of the 30 to 50 gunmen. Some said the militants targeted Datu Piang’s police chief over a feud but others speculated that the militants wanted to project that they are still a force to reckon with by attacking the army detachment in the center of the predominantly Muslim town.
Officials denied earlier reports that the militants managed to seize a police station and burn a Roman Catholic church.
When reinforcement troops in armored carriers arrived and opened fire, the militants fled toward a marshland, military officials said.
The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters is one of a few small armed groups waging a separatist rural insurrection in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation. The groups opposed a 2014 autonomy deal forged by the largest Muslim rebel group in the south with the Philippine government and have continued on and off attacks despite being weakened by battle setbacks, surrenders and factionalism.
The armed groups include the Abu Sayyaf, which has been blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization for kidnappings for ransom, beheadings and bombings.

