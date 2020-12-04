You are here

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition on Friday morning said it had intercepted a Houthi drone launched by the militia in Yemen.
Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, “Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.”  
The Houthi militia has recently intensified the use of explosive and reconnaissance drones, which a UN committee of experts said earlier was assembled from external components and shipped to Yemen.
On Tuesday, a Houthi missile attack killed two children and injured 12 more people in north Taiz.
A day earlier, Houthis fired a ballistic missile from Amran that landed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
The Houthis are continuing to threaten civilian lives with their actions, the coalition said.
Last week, the coalition destroyed five Houthi mines in the Red Sea and that the mines used, the Sadaf, are manufactured by Iran,  Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition said the ongoing Houthi hostilities threaten maritime security.

Justice Ministry expands remote prosecution services

Updated 04 December 2020
SPA

Justice Ministry expands remote prosecution services

Justice Ministry expands remote prosecution services
Updated 04 December 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s remote prosecution service is being expanded to include 71 courts and 80 prisons following directions from Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The electronic service allows for the remote trial and prosecution of inmates. The ministry said efforts to offer this service were made in cooperation with the General Directorate of Prisons.

The service aims to expedite the judicial process, and save the time, effort and costs associated with taking prisoners to court. It is also part of the ministry’s initiative to digitize judicial services.

The ministry said that up to 300 sessions were held daily for the trial and prosecution of prisoners, through video conferencing that connected prisons to courts and other judicial authorities, as well as a unified translation center.

Procedural tasks include determining and summoning prisoners, receiving trial supervisors with the directorate, preparing prisoners and prosecution halls, and organizing the prosecution remotely.

Techniques adopted in this process include cameras and a video conferencing system connected to trial halls in prisons. The system also connects prisoners to a translator as well as representatives of the lawsuit parties.

The ministry has ensured that specialist employees are prepared and trained in courts and prisons, and that procedures are re-established to facilitate remote prosecution by providing translators for non-Arabic speakers.
 

