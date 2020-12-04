Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone

Justice Ministry expands remote prosecution services

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s remote prosecution service is being expanded to include 71 courts and 80 prisons following directions from Justice Minister Waleed Al-Samaani, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The electronic service allows for the remote trial and prosecution of inmates. The ministry said efforts to offer this service were made in cooperation with the General Directorate of Prisons.



The service aims to expedite the judicial process, and save the time, effort and costs associated with taking prisoners to court. It is also part of the ministry’s initiative to digitize judicial services.



The ministry said that up to 300 sessions were held daily for the trial and prosecution of prisoners, through video conferencing that connected prisons to courts and other judicial authorities, as well as a unified translation center.



Procedural tasks include determining and summoning prisoners, receiving trial supervisors with the directorate, preparing prisoners and prosecution halls, and organizing the prosecution remotely.



Techniques adopted in this process include cameras and a video conferencing system connected to trial halls in prisons. The system also connects prisoners to a translator as well as representatives of the lawsuit parties.



The ministry has ensured that specialist employees are prepared and trained in courts and prisons, and that procedures are re-established to facilitate remote prosecution by providing translators for non-Arabic speakers.

