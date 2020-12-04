You are here

Journalists recall torture in Houthi prisons

Journalists recall torture in Houthi prisons
They said they were beaten, deprived of sleep, and hanged for long periods. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 December 2020
Arab News

Journalists recall torture in Houthi prisons

Journalists recall torture in Houthi prisons
  • They experienced psychological and physical torture at the hands of Houthis
Updated 04 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Four journalists who were captured by Houthis, said the militia group subjected them to a catalogue of torture, state news agency Saba reported.

The journalists – Hisham Tarmoum, Hassan Annab, Isam Balghaith and Hisham al-Yousofi – said they experienced psychological and physical torture at the hands of their captors and were given dirty food and water.

They said they were beaten, deprived of sleep, and hanged for long periods.

The tortured journalists were speaking at a session organized by the Yemeni Journalist Syndicate in cooperation with the National Organization for Yemeni Media men on Thursday.

They urged the international community to intervene and “rescue other journalists” who are still detained by the Houthis.  

Topics: Houthi

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge

Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai in custody after fraud charge
  • Authorities have intensified a crackdown on key opposition figures in the Chinese-ruled city
  • ‘This is about dirtying Jimmy up. It’s Beijing’s policing brought to Hong Kong’
Updated 03 December 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily, an anti-government tabloid.
Authorities have intensified a crackdown on key opposition figures in the Chinese-ruled city since Beijing circumvented the local legislature and imposed sweeping national security legislation on the global financial center on June 30.
While Lai’s fraud charge did not fall under the national security law, it marks the latest crackdown on pro-democracy figures in the former British colony, which was handed back to Beijing in 1997 with a promise to maintain the free-wheeling city’s way of life for 50 years.
Critics say the law crushes freedoms in the global financial center, while supporters say it will bring stability after prolonged anti-China, pro-democracy protests last year.
On Wednesday, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy activists Joshua Wong was jailed for more than 13 months for his role in an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentencing of an opposition figure this year.
Lai, 73, and two senior executives of his company Next Digital, were charged on Wednesday on suspicion of concealing from and falsely representing the use of their office to their landlord, a public corporation set up by the Hong Kong government.
The charge stated they were not using the office space as permitted under the lease between 2016 to 2020, and had sub-let a part of the premises, resulting in benefits to Apple Daily.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Lai or his lawyers for comment. Next Digital suspended trading on Thursday morning, pending an announcement containing “inside information.”
“This is about dirtying Jimmy up. It’s Beijing’s policing brought to Hong Kong,” Mark Simon, an associate of Lai, told Reuters.
An ardent critic of Beijing, Lai has been detained since Wednesday after reporting to the police for his arrest in August. Prosecutors applied to adjourn the case until April next year, according to local media.
In August, Lai was arrested after about 200 police officers swooped on his offices. Hong Kong police later said they had arrested nine men and one woman for suspected offenses including “collusion with a foreign country/external elements to endanger national security, conspiracy to defraud” and others.
Suspicion of colluding with foreign forces carries a maximum sentence of life in jail under the new security law.
Lai has been a frequent visitor to Washington, where he has met officials, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to rally support for Hong Kong democracy, prompting Beijing to label him a “traitor.”
The security law was introduced on June 30 and punishes anything China considers subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Topics: Hong Kong

