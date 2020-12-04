Jordan urges Israel to stop undermining peace opportunities with Palestine

DUBAI: Israel should stop engaging in activities that undermine peace with Palestine, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said, reiterating the importance of the two-state solution in maintaining harmony in the region.

Safadi, who was meeting his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi at the King Hussein Bridge Border crossing on Thursday, said the Jewish country should stop provocations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and that it should honor its commitments, state news agency Petra reported.

Jordan will continue its role to safeguard the holy sites in Jerusalem, he added.

Other issues were also discussed during the meeting, including allowing Jordan to provide additional electricity to the Palestinian National Authority, as well as easing restrictions on Jordanian exports to the West Bank.