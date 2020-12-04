You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan urges Israel to stop undermining peace opportunities with Palestine

Jordan urges Israel to stop undermining peace opportunities with Palestine

Jordan urges Israel to stop undermining peace opportunities with Palestine
Safadi said Israel should stop provocations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yspwp

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan urges Israel to stop undermining peace opportunities with Palestine

Jordan urges Israel to stop undermining peace opportunities with Palestine
  • Jordan was committed to its role to safeguard the holy sites in Jerusalem
  • Safadi was meeting his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Israel should stop engaging in activities that undermine peace with Palestine, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said, reiterating the importance of the two-state solution in maintaining harmony in the region.

Safadi, who was meeting his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi at the King Hussein Bridge Border crossing on Thursday, said the Jewish country should stop provocations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and that it should honor its commitments, state news agency Petra reported.

Jordan will continue its role to safeguard the holy sites in Jerusalem, he added.

Other issues were also discussed during the meeting, including allowing Jordan to provide additional electricity to the Palestinian National Authority, as well as easing restrictions on Jordanian exports to the West Bank.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Update Israel warns Iran may target its facilities abroad
Middle-East
Israel warns Iran may target its facilities abroad
Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks
Middle-East
Jordan launches new measures to combat COVID-19 setbacks

Iran plans to install more advanced atomic centrifuges underground: IAEA

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 2, 2020 Iran had begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Iran plans to install more advanced atomic centrifuges underground: IAEA

The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 2, 2020 Iran had begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which are less efficient
Updated 18 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has told the UN nuclear watchdog it plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, the agency told member states on Friday in a report obtained by Reuters.

“Iran informed the Agency that the operator of the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz ‘intends to start installation of three cascades of IR-2m centrifuge machines’ at FEP,” the agency wrote, adding that the three cascades were in addition to one of IR-2m machines already used for enrichment there.

Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers says Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, which are less efficient, at the underground plant and that those are the only machines Iran can accumulate enriched uranium with.

Topics: Middle East Iran Natanz

Related

UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
Middle-East
UN atomic watchdog: Iran now operating Natanz centrifuges
Iran constructing new building near Natanz nuke site, Pompeo urges Europe to impose sanctions
Middle-East
Iran constructing new building near Natanz nuke site, Pompeo urges Europe to impose sanctions

Latest updates

Iran plans to install more advanced atomic centrifuges underground: IAEA
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency said on December 2, 2020 Iran had begun operating advanced centrifuges at an underground section of its primary nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia confirms 10 COVID-19 deaths, 234 new cases
Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal
Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal
Israeli defence minister calls on Palestinians to return to negotiations
Israeli defence minister calls on Palestinians to return to negotiations
EU weighs options as Turkey stand-off grinds on
EU weighs options as Turkey stand-off grinds on

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.