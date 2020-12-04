You are here

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’

Commenting on the agreement after the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz said: “This is a mature agreement.... We will tweak whenever it is necessary and possible.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman affirmed that there is no disagreement between oil producers, describing this disagreement as rumors.

Talks were successful, Prince Abdulaziz said on the sidelines of the 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held yesterday, adding that a monthly meeting will be held to address market uncertainty, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Commenting on the agreement after the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz said: “This is a mature agreement.... We will tweak whenever it is necessary and possible."

Everyone is well aware of the unstable market nature over the next three months. This will be monitored to intervene at the right time, prevent price fluctuations and encourage more compliance.

The Opec+ alliance reached an agreement on increasing oil production starting next January, following a disagreement among members over the size of the proposed supplies the coming year, according to a report.

Topics: Oil economy OPEC+ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is in talks with bankers to raise a loan of between $5 billion (SR18.75 billion) and $7 billion to provide flexibility in its investment strategy.

The PIF has declined to comment on reports of the loan, said to be in the form of a revolving facility from a number of international banks, but sources said it was part of the fund’s regular financing arrangements, which have seen it take out and repay facilities for the past two years.

The loan finances are for use if and when the fund identifies investment opportunities and may not necessarily be used.

The PIF has been opportunistic during the coronavirus pandemic in identifying what it saw as undervalued assets on global stock markets and has been an active trader in securities on international markets.

The fund invested $7 billion in mainly US stocks in the first quarter of the year, when markets were first impacted by pandemic lockdowns, and increased and diversified that in the second quarter. It scaled back its commitments in the third quarter when asset values were near all-time highs. In the summer, it spent $1.5 billion to acquire a stake in the Indian digital business Jio Platforms.

PIF, under governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, is at the heart of the Kingdom’s strategy of economic diversification under its Vision 2030 reform plan, while simultaneously building an international portfolio of assets.

Earlier this year, PIF repaid a $10 billion syndicated loan ahead of schedule after it completed the sale of its stake in SABIC to Saudi Aramco, and in 2018 it raised an $11 billion term-loan facility from international banks.

Previous fundraisings were done in partnership with a group of 10 banks from the US, Europe, and Asia that form part of the fund’s “core banking relationships.”

 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Vision 2030 SABIC Saudi Aramco

