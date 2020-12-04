Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ new deal ‘mature’

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman affirmed that there is no disagreement between oil producers, describing this disagreement as rumors.
Talks were successful, Prince Abdulaziz said on the sidelines of the 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held yesterday, adding that a monthly meeting will be held to address market uncertainty, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.
Commenting on the agreement after the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz said: “This is a mature agreement.... We will tweak whenever it is necessary and possible."
Everyone is well aware of the unstable market nature over the next three months. This will be monitored to intervene at the right time, prevent price fluctuations and encourage more compliance.
The Opec+ alliance reached an agreement on increasing oil production starting next January, following a disagreement among members over the size of the proposed supplies the coming year, according to a report.
