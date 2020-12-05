Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances

You are here

The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade, and has seen a number of Somali pirate attacks that have mostly stopped in recent years. (File/AFP)
  • The ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen’s far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning
  • The eastern part of Yemen where the ship was attacked is held by the country’s internationally recognized government
DUBAI: A cargo ship traveling past Yemen in the Gulf of Aden came under attack under unclear circumstances, maritime authorities said Saturday.
The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade, and has seen a number of Somali pirate attacks that have mostly stopped in recent years.
The ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen’s far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning, according to an alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization that is overseen by Britain’s Royal Navy.
“Vessel and crew are safe,” the organization said.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The British Defense Ministry declined to elaborate on the attack. The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, which patrols Mideast waterways, said it was aware of the incident, but declined to comment further.
Ambrey Intelligence, a British private maritime intelligence firm, identified the vessel attacked as the MV Hasan, a cargo ship flagged out of Sierra Leone that had been on its way to Salalah, Oman.
The Hasan is registered to Oasis Shipping Co., a Marshall Islands-registered firm with an address linking it to a Beirut address for Barhoum Maritime Co. A similarly named company also operates out of Tartous, Syria. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
The eastern part of Yemen where the ship was attacked is held by the country’s internationally recognized government, amid a yearslong civil war.
In late November, a mine in the Red Sea off Saudi Arabia’s coast near Yemen exploded and damaged an oil tanker. Suspicion immediately fell on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who hold the capital, Sanaa, and have been identified by United Nations experts as using seamines in the conflict.

US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister

Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister

US considering blacklist for Yemen’s Houthis — Oman foreign minister
  • The United Nations is trying to revive peace talks stalled since late 2018 to end the war that has been in a military deadlock for years
  • The Houthis, who ousted Yemen’s Saudi-backed government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system
Updated 29 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman’s foreign minister said on Saturday the top US diplomat for the Middle East had discussed with his country the possibility of Washington designating Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement as a terrorist group.
“Yes, that was raised,” Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told a Bahrain summit in response to a question on whether the potential blacklisting had been broached by David Schenker during a recent visit to Muscat.
“I don’t think there is a solution based on classifying or blockading one key player in that conflict and not bringing them to the negotiating table,” the Omani minister added.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that US President Donald Trump’s administration had threatened to blacklist the Houthi movement, which has been battling a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen since 2015.
The United Nations is trying to revive peace talks stalled since late 2018 to end the war that has been in a military deadlock for years, with the Houthis still holding the capital, Sanaa, and most big urban centers.
“My question to that (a US designation) ... is that decision going to resolve the Yemeni conflict given that this group is a key player? ... Or is it better to really support what the United Nations envoy is trying to do by inviting everyone including that group to the table,” Al Busaidi said.
Yemen’s conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The Houthis, who ousted Yemen’s Saudi-backed government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.
Aid workers have raised fears that if Washington designates the Houthis as a terrorist organization, it could prevent life-saving aid from reaching Yemen, where more than 80 percent of the population needs help. 

