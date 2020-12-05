You are here

  Deadly Yemen attack sparks calls to 'name and shame' Houthi militia

Deadly Yemen attack sparks calls to ‘name and shame’ Houthi militia

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has stepped up its winter relief efforts in Yemen to alleviate the suffering of the people there. (SPA)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Missile strike kills 10 workers as UN warns up to half of Yemenis face acute food shortages
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen:  A missile strike by Iran-backed Houthis that killed 10 workers in an industrial complex in the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah has led to calls for the rebels to be “named and shamed” over the targeting of civilians.

The deadly attack on Thursday brings to 51 the total number of civilians killed or wounded in similar strikes since Nov. 22, residents and local officials told Arab News.

A local security officer said that six workers were also wounded when the Houthi missile landed inside the Thabet Brothers warehouse complex.

“The missile was aimed precisely at the plant,” the officer, who declined to be named, told Arab News.

He rejected claims that government forces were responsible for the attack, saying: “The missile was launched from an area under Houthi control. The parts of Hodeidah where the plant is located are under our control.”

Media outlets affiliated with the Giants Brigades, a military unit fighting for the government, first reported that four workers were killed and eight wounded in the missile strike, showing graphic images of several corpses. Later, they reported that 10 civilians were killed and six wounded.

Along with other business operations in Yemen, the Hodeidah industrial complex has been a frequent target of Houthi rebels, most recently on Nov. 18 when shelling sparked a huge fire at the site.

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Aryani strongly condemned the latest Houthi attack, urging the UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths and the UN mission in Hodeidah to “name and shame” the rebels for the civilian deaths.

“We condemn in strongest terms the heinous terrorist crime committed by Iranian-backed Houthi militia today with the targeting of the Thabet Brothers complex in Hodeidah,” he said on Twitter on Thursday.

On Friday, an explosive-laden drone targeting the southern part of Saudi Arabia was intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said that the booby-trapped drone was aimed at civilians and civilian facilities in the region.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, later condemned the attempted strike.

The condemnation came as a UN report warned that famine-like conditions have returned to parts of Yemen, with almost half the population facing major food shortages.

Aid agencies say time is running out to prevent mass starvation.

About 45 percent of Yemen’s population is facing acute food insecurity, according to a UN analysis, with more than 16,500 people on the brink of famine.

Houthis have stepped up ground attacks and mortar shelling on government areas in Hodeidah since early last month in a bid to end months of military stalemate and seize control of new areas in the province.

In seven days alone between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29 land mines and shelling by the militants killed and wounded 35 people in several locations in Hodeidah.

The deadliest attack was on Nov. 29 when a Houthi mortar attack killed eight people and wounded several others in a village in Hodeidah’s Durihimi district.

Militia attacks on civilian targets have triggered widespread condemnations from inside and outside Yemen as activists and officials call for more pressure on the Houthis.

Ahmed Atteq, director of Durihmi’s office of the Ministry of Human Rights, told Arab News on Friday that his office has made many appeals for an end to militia attacks on civilians.

“The latest escalation in attacks on civilians is a clear violation of Stockholm Agreement,” he said. “The accord has never been implemented by the Houthis.”

Topics: Houthis Yemen

Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic

Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic

Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic
  • More than 567,000 voters will be eligible to choose among the 326 candidates contesting the vote
  • Kuwait has a lively political life with a parliament elected for four-year terms
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait is holding parliamentary elections Saturday under the shadow of Covid-19, with facilities laid on for citizens infected with the disease to vote in special polling stations.
The oil-rich country has enforced some of the strictest regulations in the Gulf to combat the spread of the coronavirus, imposing a months-long nationwide lockdown earlier this year.
But while some curbs have eased, over-the-top election events that traditionally draw thousands for lavish banquets are out, masks remain mandatory and temperature checks are routine when venturing outdoors.
Infected people or those under mandatory quarantine are usually confined to home, with electronic wristbands monitoring their movements.
But in an effort to include all constituents, authorities have designated five schools — one in each electoral district — where they can vote, among the 102 polling stations across the country.
Election officials are expected to be in full personal protective equipment.
Kuwait has a lively political life with a parliament elected for four-year terms that enjoys wide legislative powers.
Political disputes are often fought out in the open.
Parties are neither banned nor recognized, but many groups — including Islamists — operate freely as de facto parties.
But with more than 143,917 coronavirus cases to date, including 886 deaths, the election campaign has been toned down this year.

A worker cleans desks at a polling station ahead of parliamentary elections in Abdullah Salem, Kuwait, on December 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee)

The polls, which open at 8:00 a.m. (0500 GMT), will be the first since the new emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, took office in September following the death of his half-brother, 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
But with the opposition weakened in recent years, no major political shifts are expected.
A few electoral banners dotted through the streets have been the only reminder of the nation’s political calendar.
Instead, this year’s campaign has mainly been fought on social networks and in the media.
More than 567,000 Kuwaiti voters will be eligible to choose among the 326 candidates contesting the vote, including 29 women.
Ahmad Deyain, secretary general of the opposition group Kuwaiti Progressive Movement, said he expected a lower voter turnout than previous years after the dulled-down campaign.
The usual themes are a constant though, from promises to fight corruption and plans to address youth employment, to freedom of expression, housing, education and the thorny issue of the “bidoon,” Kuwait’s stateless minority.
From 2009 to 2013, and especially after the Arab Spring revolts of 2011, the country went through a period of political turmoil, with parliament and cabinets dissolved several times after disputes between lawmakers and the ruling family-led government.
“Kuwait is still undergoing a political crisis since 2011, and that page has not yet turned,” Deyain told AFP.
“There are still disputes over the electoral system and mismanagement of state funds.
Deyain said he expected some parliamentarians in the new National Assembly to be “more dynamic” in trying to resolve some issues.
Kuwait was the first Gulf Arab state to adopt a parliamentary system in 1962, and women in 2005 won the right to vote and to stand for election.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwait Elections 2020

