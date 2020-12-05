You are here

  Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
Saudi Arabia announced 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the lowest daily tally since April. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 348,562
  • A total of 5,954 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 190 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the lowest daily tally since April.
Of the new cases, 64 were recorded in Riyadh, 36 in Makkah, 31 in Madinah, 18 in the Eastern Province, 7 in Najran and 2 in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 348,562 after 324 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,954 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom after 14 more people died from it. 

Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

