Saudi Arabia records lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since April

Emir of Kuwait thanks King Salman for efforts to resolve Gulf dispute

LONDON: The emir of Kuwait thanked King Salman on Saturday for his efforts to resolve regional tensions.

In a letter that he sent to the king, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said the Kingdom’s representation of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt reflects its prestigious position and its pioneering role in seeking to support security and stability in the region.

The emir added that it also shows Saudi Arabia’s keenness on solidarity and unity in light of the delicate conditions that the world and the region face.

Saudi Arabia – along with the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – severed diplomatic ties with Doha in June 2017. They accused Qatar of supporting regional extremist organizations and terrorist groups, and want the country to change its policies as a condition for dialogue.

#Manama | FM Prince @FaisalbinFarhan at the #IISSMD20: The Kingdom continues to demonstrate its commitment to the diplomatic resolution of regional tensions and maintaining multilateral frameworks to tackle the challenges we face today. — Foreign Ministry (@KSAmofaEN) December 5, 2020

Progress made to end the dispute between Gulf countries “is an achievement that will restore our Gulf entity and our joint Arab action, its unity and cohesion in facing the challenges that plague the whole world. It will also enable us to work together in order to achieve the legitimate hopes and aspirations of our peoples for security, stability, prosperity and well-being,” the emir said.

Sheikh Nawaf’s comments come as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom was committed to the “diplomatic resolution of regional tensions,” during the IISS Manama Dialogue on Saturday.

“The Kingdom continues to demonstrate its commitment to the diplomatic resolution of regional tensions and maintaining multilateral frameworks to tackle the challenges we face today,” Prince Faisal said.