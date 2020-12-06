The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is back at work just under three months after giving birth to her daughter.

The model, 25, opened up about her life as a mother over the weekend, telling fans she had returned to work.

“Would say back 2 work BUT bein’ a mama is a job like no otherrrr (sic),” Hadid captioned a video shared on Instagram Stories.

The clip showed the new mother filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa.

“Back in the office,” she added in the caption, while keeping mum on the details of her latest project.

It seems Hadid recruited her mother, Yolanda, to take on babysitting duties while she headed back to work — the first-time grandmother took to Instagram to share snaps of her cradling the baby at what appeared to be at her farm in Pennsylvania.

“We spent the day while mama was away,” Yolanda captioned one image.

The part-Palestinian model rarely offers glimpses of her newborn child with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, but in late November, she shared a candid snap of her daughter on Instagram.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early (sic),” Hadid wrote, alongside a series of intimate Instagram snaps that showed her cradling her baby girl. The California-bred catwalker also took to the social media platform to show off her festive Christmas decorations ahead of the holiday.

Extremely private when it comes to her newborn, Hadid has also kept the infant’s name under wraps, but according to E! News, the newborn’s moniker is “unique.”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in September, with Hadid sharing the exciting news with her 58.5 million Instagram followers.

“Our girl joined us Earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” she said at the time.

For his part, proud father and British signer Malik write: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” he added.

The pair’s daughter is already no stranger to designer duds and was gifted a bevy of high-end baby clothes from Hadid’s celebrity friends, including a Versace onesie from “auntie Donatella Versace,” according to an Instagram post by the new mother.