You are here

  • Home
  • The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music
Above, the Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Oct. 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c4jyb

Updated 06 December 2020
Reuters

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music

The Black Eyed Peas tops charts in move to Latin music
  • The album is the group’s second since Fergie left about three years ago
Updated 06 December 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: The Black Eyed Peas, whose music spans hip hop to soul to pop-rap, is topping the charts with the former quartet’s first album in two years, featuring Latin pop artists such as Shakira.
“Translation” also has tracks created with other Latin stars like J. Balvin and Maluma in a genre whose growth has outpaced the overall US music market.
“I personally was inspired by this Latin movement,” said Will.i.am, a member of the current trio. “It’s the most streamed genre on Spotify. And to that, it is the definition of international pop.”
The album is the group’s second since Fergie left about three years ago.
“We have three No. 1’s without, you know, the traditional lineup that you thought was responsible for the pop success. This record shows that it’s the songs that contributed to (our success),” said Will.i.am.
One track, “Girl Like Me,” was recorded in 2008 by Shakira and Will.i.am but only released this week. The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. Such distanced shoots could become the new norm, said Will.i.am.
“We sent her our footage so the director could match the set, the lighting, so we could all feel like we’re in the same universe even though we were apart,” he said.
The Black Eyed Peas, formed as a rap group in 1995, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide in genres that include pop, soul and electronic music.

Topics: Black Eyed Peas

Related

Singer Fergie officially changes her name
Offbeat
Singer Fergie officially changes her name
David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas and Amr Diab among headlining acts at Saudi Arabia’s E-Prix
Saudi Arabia
David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas and Amr Diab among headlining acts at Saudi Arabia’s E-Prix

Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work

Gigi Hadid headed back to work after giving birth in September. File/ Getty Images
Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work

Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work
Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is back at work just under three months after giving birth to her daughter.

The model, 25, opened up about her life as a mother over the weekend, telling fans she had returned to work.

“Would say back 2 work BUT bein’ a mama is a job like no otherrrr (sic),” Hadid captioned a video shared on Instagram Stories.

The clip showed the new mother filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa.

“Back in the office,” she added in the caption, while keeping mum on the details of her latest project.

It seems Hadid recruited her mother, Yolanda, to take on babysitting duties while she headed back to work — the first-time grandmother took to Instagram to share snaps of her cradling the baby at what appeared to be at her farm in Pennsylvania.

“We spent the day while mama was away,” Yolanda captioned one image.

The part-Palestinian model rarely offers glimpses of her newborn child with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, but in late November, she shared a candid snap of her daughter on Instagram.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early (sic),” Hadid wrote, alongside a series of intimate Instagram snaps that showed her cradling her baby girl.  The California-bred catwalker also took to the social media platform to show off her festive Christmas decorations ahead of the holiday.

Extremely private when it comes to her newborn, Hadid has also kept the infant’s name under wraps, but according to E! News, the newborn’s moniker is “unique.”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in September, with Hadid sharing the exciting news with her 58.5 million Instagram followers.

“Our girl joined us Earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” she said at the time.

For his part, proud father and British signer Malik write: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” he added.

The pair’s daughter is already no stranger to designer duds and was gifted a bevy of high-end baby clothes from Hadid’s celebrity friends, including a Versace onesie from “auntie Donatella Versace,” according to an Instagram post by the new mother.

Topics: Gigi Hadid

Latest updates

GCC: Any nuclear agreement must take into account the interests of countries in the region
Pakistan: 7 coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply runs out
Pakistan: 7 coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply runs out
Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official
Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official
Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work
Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work
Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation
Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.