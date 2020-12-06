You are here

GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests

Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the GCC, addresses the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain capital on December 6, 2020. (AFP)
  • Al-Hajraf: GCC calls on Iran to fulfil its IAEA commitments, fully cooperate with the organisation’s inspectors
  • He added it is regrettable that Iran continues to violate UN resolutions and has not shown respect for international law
LONDON: Any nuclear agreement with Iran must take into consideration the interests of countries in the region, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) secretary-general said on Sunday.
Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said the GCC called on Iran to fulfil its International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commitments and to fully cooperate with the organization’s inspectors. 
“Iran is still using the methods of hostility, violence and creating instability in the region as an approach for it to achieve its political goals,” Al-Hajraf said at the security conference.
Iran’s nuclear program and its repeated attempts to conceal its efforts to get a nuclear weapon continues to pose a threat to international peace and security, the secretary-general said. 
He added that it is regrettable that Iran continues to violate UN resolutions and has not shown any respect for international law, especially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation

Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation

Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation
Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s prime minister submitted his government’s resignation on Sunday in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday, state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait’s emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and asked the cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed.

“I have keenly supervised the general elections of the new National Assembly to hold the polls freely, transparently and with utmost objectivity despite the very strict precautions warranted by the novel coronavirus,” Sheikh Sabah Khaled said.

The prime minister noted that he was appointed as head of the government on November 19, last year and that the decree tasked him with the formation of the government during “this crucial period.”

Topics: Kuwait

