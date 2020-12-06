GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests

Kuwait emir accepts post-election government resignation

DUBAI: Kuwait’s prime minister submitted his government’s resignation on Sunday in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday, state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait’s emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and asked the cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed.

“I have keenly supervised the general elections of the new National Assembly to hold the polls freely, transparently and with utmost objectivity despite the very strict precautions warranted by the novel coronavirus,” Sheikh Sabah Khaled said.

The prime minister noted that he was appointed as head of the government on November 19, last year and that the decree tasked him with the formation of the government during “this crucial period.”