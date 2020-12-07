You are here

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, 76, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a busy schedule of meetings in battleground states as he tried to salvage the election loss. (AP/File)
  • The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to help Trump subvert his election loss
  • He has met with local officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. On numerous occasions he has met with local officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.
Trump, who confirmed Giuliani’s positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.
“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote.

Giuliani attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators also did not wear masks at the hearing.
On Wednesday night, Giuliani was in Lansing, Michigan, to testify in a highly unusual 4 1/2-hour legislative hearing in which he pushed Republican lawmakers to ignore the certification of Joe Biden’s Michigan victory and appoint electors for Trump. He did not wear a mask, nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. At one point, he asked one of his witnesses — a Detroit election worker — if she would be comfortable removing her mask. But legislators said they could hear her.
Before the hearing, Giuliani and Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox — both maskless — did a virtual briefing for GOP activists.
Giuliani made an appearance earlier Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.
The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development.
Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to Trump, said he tested positive for coronavirus.
“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” the younger Giuliani said in a Nov. 20 tweet disclosing his COVID-19 positive test.
The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 280,000 people in the US alone.
Those infected now also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.
Trump spent the waning days of his campaign trying to persuade the American public that the virus was receding, and repeatedly claimed it would miraculously “disappear” after Nov. 3. Instead, the country is experiencing a record-breaking spike in infections.
White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday offered tacit criticism of Trump’s attitude on the virus during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Asked about Trump and other administration members flouting public health experts’ warnings to avoid large gatherings and calls to wear masks, Birx replied that some leaders are “parroting” myths and called the pandemic “the worst event that this country will face.”
“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths, they are wrong and you can see the evidence-base,” Birx added.

Rudy Giuliani Donald Trump US2020Election Coronavirus COVID-19

Missing UK teenager found in Syrian Daesh bride camp

Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Missing UK teenager found in Syrian Daesh bride camp

Missing UK teenager found in Syrian Daesh bride camp
  • Nasra Abukar disappeared from her London home in 2014 aged 18
  • UK press report says she has been tracked down in the same Al-Hol camp as Shamima Begum
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A teenager who disappeared from her London home six years ago has been found in a detention camp in Syria for wives of Daesh fighters.

Nasra Abukar traveled to the conflict zone where she married an extremist militant from Britain and gave birth to two children, The Sunday Times reported.

Her case is similar to that of Shamima Begum, who was found last year at the same Al-Hol detention camp in Kurdish controlled northeast Syria.

Like Begum, the UK government stripped Abukar of her citizenship over national security concerns.

The report said she desperately wants to return to the UK.

She was reported missing in June 2014 from her home in Lewisham, southeast London. Her disappearance sparked a national missing person’s appeal.

However, Abukar had made plans to go to Syria where she married Aseel Muthana and gave birth to two sons. One of her sons was killed in a coalition airstrike, which also injured Muthana.

Abukar posted messages on social media praising life under Daesh control and making fun of the 2015 Paris attacks.

Her mother told the Sunday Times: “I don’t have any contact with her. I don’t know her husband. When Nasra left here, she was 18. She was an adult. It’s not my fault.”

Britain’s Supreme Court is expected to give a decision soon that could allow Begum to return to the UK and contest the government’s decision to strip her of her nationality.

The case has led to widespread debate over whether those who joined the extremist group should be allowed to return to their original countries to face justice, or left to languish in Syria or Iraq.

Daesh al-hol camp Shamima Begum

