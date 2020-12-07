You are here

Global Teacher Prize winner has ‘key for peace’ between India, Pakistan
Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsingh Disale with his students at a primary school in Paritewadi village, Solapur district, Maharashtra, India. (Supplied)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Ranjitsingh Disale: Cross-border project ‘erases differences’ through student dialogue
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Ranjitsingh Disale said “let’s cross the border” two years ago, 5,000 students from eight South Asian countries, including India and Pakistan, answered with a resounding “yes.”

The project he built lets students from different countries interact for six weeks a year to talk about their similarities and erase their differences.

“Just a few weeks ago, we interacted with students from the Lyceum School in Karachi, Pakistan,” Disale, who won the prestigious Global Teacher Prize 2020 last week, said during an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“Both Indian and Pakistani students came face to face with each other. They forgot that they were from enemy nations after they started talking,” he added.

Disale said that the biggest lesson from launching the cross-border project in 2018 was the realization that education is the “key to peace in the subcontinent.”

He said: “The amount of money India has spent on fighting conflicts with Pakistan — had we spent half of that money in education, we could have found a peaceful solution to the problem.” He added that dialogue between students from across the border was “important for peace and prosperity in the world.”

Citing an example of a recent interaction between students, Disale said a Pakistani girl “was surprised that India and Pakistan don’t talk to each other” despite sharing many similarities.

“Zahira said that there are so many differences among European countries, with each country having their own culture and language, but that they still exist together. India and Pakistan have so many similarities, but we are still fighting,” he said.

“This is what children feel when they interact with each other. It helps them in understanding each other.”

The idea for the project began after he read the Global Peace Index 2016, he said.

“I realized that the countries in conflict spend money on the military rather than education. What is the outcome after spending so much money on the military when they are still fighting among themselves?

“If we want to make the world that our forefathers dreamed of, this is the time to nurture peaceful citizens. We should maintain dialogue and increase friendship. Peace is the solution, not war,” he said.

On Thursday, Disale became the first Indian to win the $1 million prize after transforming his rural tribal village of Paritewadi, in the Solapur district of the western Indian state of Maharashtra, into an education hub and “convincing villagers to study.”

Disale, who teaches at a primary school in Paritewadi, beat more than 12,000 applicants and nominees from over 140 countries worldwide to win the prize.

The Global Teacher Prize was established in 2015 by the Varkey Foundation in Dubai to recognize exceptional teachers who have made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Disale was chosen for devising a new digital tool for teaching.

“I was dealing with 21st-century kids, and I wanted to teach them according to the modes of the 21st century. I did not want to be a teacher teaching students a technique from the 18th century,” he said.

In 2009, he joined Paritewadi primary school as a teacher, at a time when “it was a cattle shed.”

“I was shocked to see my school,” he said.

A majority of the village girls are from tribal communities where school attendance used to be as low as two percent and “teenage marriage was common.”

An additional challenge students faced was the delivery of a curriculum not in their primary language, leaving many unable to learn.

To facilitate them in the process, Disale learned the local language and translated class textbooks into his pupils’ mother tongue.

Later, he taught them how to use unique QR codes to access audio poems, video lectures, stories and assignments. He also created a personalized learning experience for each student.

“The first task for me was to bring the children back to school. I devised a five-year plan and visualized where I wanted to see the school in the next five years. My target was 100 percent attendance,” he said.

Next, he launched an awareness program among predominantly rural parents “who were not bothered about education.”

Disale said: “It’s a village of around 2,000 people, where most of them eke out a living through farming.” He added that slowly and steadily he “inculcated a respect for education among them.”

Today, the results are for all to see.

Within a decade of launching the initiative, the village has reported zero teenage marriages and 100 percent attendance by girls at the school.

Recently, the school also won the “best school in the district award,” with 85 percent of his students securing A grades in annual exams.

One girl from the village has now graduated from university, something considered impossible just a decade ago. Another unique tool he employed for the initiative was an “alarm on, TV off” program.

“I put a siren on the rooftop of the school which would go off at 7 p.m. in the evening. This was an indication that it was time to study and everybody should switch off the TV. Parents needed to spend at least one hour with their children and pay attention to the children’s homework,” Disale said.

Drawing on the past: Rohingya turn to the arts to revive culture at refugee camp

SHEHAB SUMON

Drawing on the past: Rohingya turn to the arts to revive culture at refugee camp

Drawing on the past: Rohingya turn to the arts to revive culture at refugee camp
  • Despite the difficult conditions at the squalid camps, where thousands of Rohingya are cramped in makeshift shelters
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Mohammad Ershad says he often struggles to recall the names of his four children, blaming it on his 108 years of age and his life as a Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar District in Bangladesh.

However, the calligrapher says he can “never forget” the sequence of events on the fateful day of Aug. 28, 2017, after a brutal crackdown by Myanmar’s military forced hundreds of thousands to escape across the border to Bangladesh.

“I can still hear the gunshots. All of a sudden, the military began firing, and people were running all over the place,” Ershad told Arab News.

“I gathered my relatives and neighbors and told them to pick whatever valuables they had and to run from that place,” he added.

All he took was his book of calligraphy.

“It’s my most valuable possession. I couldn’t leave it behind,” he said.

Today, the Balukhali camp’s “living legend” — who’s known for his extraordinary skills in calligraphy —says he draws on his past to keep the Rohingya culture and traditions alive as an ode to his “life back home.”

“When I sit with my calligraphy notebook, it’s as if I’m transported back to my homeland,” Ershad said.

Despite the difficult conditions at the squalid camps, where thousands of Rohingya are cramped in makeshift shelters, Ershad says he “writes for an hour every day.” Most of his writing is on Islamic stories and Hadith (narrations of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)).

“I start after Fajr (morning) prayer, and write the texts every day,” he said.

Ershad was born in 1912 in the Udangpara village of Myanmar’s Maungdaw District.

He studied to become a Muhaddith — an expert in narrating the Hadith — at the Darul Uloom Deoband University (DDU), a religious school in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Ershad said he couldn’t remember the year when he graduated from the DDU or moved from Myanmar to India but is “very certain” of how it all began.

“A religious cleric visited my neighborhood to deliver sermons. I was very moved by his speeches and the very next day, boarded a train from Myanmar to India,” he said.

Decades later, at the age of 50, he started reciting the Holy Quran for Myanmar’s national radio from 1962-65.

“I served the community for 70 years and taught at the Rengun Sufia and the Jamia Forkania madrassas (Islamic seminaries) as well,”
Ershad said.

Besides teaching, Ershad was also given the task of designing “hundreds of academic certificates for the madrassa students in Myanmar,” after the school authorities recognised his talent in calligraphy.

“But I have yet to write anything about my last day in Rakhine (the state in Myanmar where the Rohingya fled from). I have made notes of it in another book, in case I forget ... maybe I’ll write about it someday,” he said.

Now he hopes to pass on his skills to his children so that “at least one of them can carry forward my legacy.”

“My eldest son learned calligraphy from me, and I also taught my daughter, but I can’t recall her name at this moment,” he said with tears in his eyes. 

Ershad is one of a few Rohingya artists, among the many thousands of refugees in the Cox’s Bazar camps, who use their creative expression to revive the community’s culture.

Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled from persecution at the Myanmar military’s hands in the Buddhist-majority country.

The Rohingya endured decades of abuse and trauma in Myanmar, beginning in the 1970s when hundreds of thousands sought refuge in Bangladesh.

Between 1989 and 1991, an additional 250,000 fled when a military crackdown followed a popular uprising and Burma was renamed Myanmar. In 1992, Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed on a repatriation deal that led to thousands of Rohingya returning to Rakhine State.

The latest Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh resumed in August 2017 following a military crackdown on the ethnic minority group.

Recalling the trauma of past events, 60-year-old Qawali singer Bashirullah, a Rohingya refugee from the Balukhali camp, said his music was “an escape from reality.”

Bashirullah is a leading performer of the Tarana style of traditional music – where a singer creates impromptu lyrics based on a theme – for a genre that is still popular among the refugees at the camp.

Bashirullah was born in the Monglipara village of Maungdaw township and was fond of music from an early age.

“I learned  the Tarana style of music from a mentor in my neighbourhood. We used to perform at marriage ceremonies in Myanmar and earned $60 – $120 from each event,” he said, but “never charged poor families.”

“Our topics would often be about happy moments from our daily life, such as a wedding, birth of a child and so on,” he added.

While today his songs are still about Myanmar, they are not “as happy” but “keep the memory of our homeland alive,” he said.

Bashirullah says he watched several of his friends and neighbours die during the August 2017 attack.

“I escaped by bribing the soldiers and, along with ten members of my family, came to Bangladesh,” he said, adding that none of his children is interested in music “unfortunately.”

When he’s not performing, Bashirullah teaches art and music at a Balukhali camp school and earns $200 from a monthly salary and relief aid provided by agencies.

“We are ok here, but I dream of returning home with dignity one day and continue singing there,” he said.

A yearning to return to Rakhine often features in the poems of 18-year-old Mohammad Sawyeddollah as well – a Rohingya youth who gained widespread recognition for his evocative expression of life as a refugee.

Unlike Ershad and Bashirullah, Sawyeddollah’s audience is not limited to Rohingya camps alone.

Instead, he shares his work on popular social media platforms, such as Facebook, after striking gold with his first poem “Refugee Life” in 2017.

“The poem was about our sorrows, agony and dreams. I didn’t expect much feedback when I uploaded it on Facebook. But the reaction was huge ... I think it touched a lot of people at the refugee camps,” said Sawyeddollah, who began writing at the age of 15.

He has penned “more than 30 poems” and paid for internet services when the Bangladeshi authorities temporarily blocked them.

Sawyeddollah says he now hopes for a better life ahead and to eventually move out of the refugee camp.

“All human beings should have three things – life, liberty and security. In the camp, we have our lives, but there is no liberty and security,” he said.

