‘Alien Worlds’ covers old ground in search of the new

‘Alien Worlds’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Matt Ross

LONDON: Falling in that sweet spot between CGI-heavy blockbusters and real-world documentaries, speculative science fiction must tread that finest of lines — how do you posit what the fantastic might look like without abandoning all sense of relatability?

In the case of Netflix’s “Alien Worlds” — a new, glossy four-part miniseries that asks what life might look like on other planets — it’s with a healthy dose of science fact to back up the fiction. So with each episode, the show flits between interviews with Earth’s leading experts (to explain how life developed on this planet) and high-concept sequences that take those trends and patterns and apply to them to imagined planets in the furthest reaches of the galaxy.

The results are, at times, truly spectacular — in the purest sense of that word. “Alien Worlds” paints four potential planetary ecosystems in cinematic fashion, creating sweeping vistas that feel alien yet familiar, fantastical yet feasible. From adaptable pentapods to lemur-like predatory beasts, the creatures that inhabit the titular worlds are realized in spectacular CGI, and British actor Sophie Okonedo’s engaging narration lends a suitably Attenborough-like feel. 

The biggest failing of the show is its all-too-visible limits. Sure, the sequences showcasing each of the four possible planets (and their inhabitants) are great — but they’re also repeated ad nauseam. The pentapods look incredible, but decidedly less so when you’ve watched the same 15-second sequence for the fourth time. And the disappointment when you realize that the familiar shot you’ve just seen of a sprawling society of highly evolved creatures is the same as the previous one (just flipped from right to left) takes the shine off a series that’s all about gloss. 

There are some great moments at the heart of “Alien Worlds” — though, ironically, some of its Earth-bound segments don’t necessarily bring a lot of new information to the table — but, for a show purporting to think beyond traditional limits, it feels a little short on fresh ideas.

Topics: Alien Worlds

Gigi Hadid celebrates motherhood as she heads back to work

Gigi Hadid headed back to work after giving birth in September. File/ Getty Images
Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid is back at work just under three months after giving birth to her daughter.

The model, 25, opened up about her life as a mother over the weekend, telling fans she had returned to work.

“Would say back 2 work BUT bein’ a mama is a job like no otherrrr (sic),” Hadid captioned a video shared on Instagram Stories.

The clip showed the new mother filming herself while sitting on a black leather sofa.

“Back in the office,” she added in the caption, while keeping mum on the details of her latest project.

It seems Hadid recruited her mother, Yolanda, to take on babysitting duties while she headed back to work — the first-time grandmother took to Instagram to share snaps of her cradling the baby at what appeared to be at her farm in Pennsylvania.

“We spent the day while mama was away,” Yolanda captioned one image.

The part-Palestinian model rarely offers glimpses of her newborn child with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, but in late November, she shared a candid snap of her daughter on Instagram.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early (sic),” Hadid wrote, alongside a series of intimate Instagram snaps that showed her cradling her baby girl.  The California-bred catwalker also took to the social media platform to show off her festive Christmas decorations ahead of the holiday.

Extremely private when it comes to her newborn, Hadid has also kept the infant’s name under wraps, but according to E! News, the newborn’s moniker is “unique.”

The couple announced the birth of their daughter in September, with Hadid sharing the exciting news with her 58.5 million Instagram followers.

“Our girl joined us Earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” she said at the time.

For his part, proud father and British signer Malik write: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together,” he added.

The pair’s daughter is already no stranger to designer duds and was gifted a bevy of high-end baby clothes from Hadid’s celebrity friends, including a Versace onesie from “auntie Donatella Versace,” according to an Instagram post by the new mother.

Topics: Gigi Hadid

