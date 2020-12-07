You are here

  • Home
  • Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 releases on HBO Max

Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 releases on HBO Max

Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 releases on HBO Max
Warner Bros. will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theaters simultaneously, including "The Matrix 4" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" remake, the studio announced in a landmark response to the pandemic on December 3, 2020. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/56rpa

Updated 07 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 releases on HBO Max

Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 releases on HBO Max
  • Among the myriad of release-plan changes wrought by the global health crisis, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline
Updated 07 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: In the most seismic shift by a Hollywood studio yet during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that all of its 2021 film slate — including a new “Matrix” movie, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation “In the Heights” — will stream on HBO Max at the same time the flicks play in theaters.

Among the myriad of release-plan changes wrought by the global health crisis, no studio has so fully embraced streaming as a lifeline.

But after disappointing domestic ticket sales for “Tenet,” and with the majority of US cinemas currently closed, the AT&T-owned Warner Bros. will turn to a hybrid distribution model next year.

Films will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. After one month, they will stop streaming and continue to play only in theaters.

The move follows Warner Bros.’ decision to put “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max in December, along with a concurrent theatrical run. If that pivot sent shockwaves through the industry, the entertainment company’s announcement rattled Hollywood to the core.

Ann Sarnoff, chief executive officer of WarnerMedia Studios, said: “Given the unprecedented time that we’re in, we needed a creative solution to address our fans, our filmmakers, and our exhibitors. Big and bold is a necessity right now.”

She called it a “temporary solution” and a “one-year plan.” The studio said other options — releasing big-budget films solely in reduced-capacity theaters or delaying films another year — were not appealing.

Warner Bros.’ move amounts to an acknowledgement that any full rebound for theaters is still a year or more away.

“We’ve got to get people back in theaters at full capacity at some point. If you read the medical experts that’s going to take a while to work its way through the system. If we saw an end in sight to the pandemic, we might have a different strategy. But we don’t see that at this moment,” Sarnoff added.

HBO Max is only available in the US. Internationally, the studio’s 17 films planned for 2021 release will roll out exclusively in theaters.

Warner Bros.’ decision resonates especially because the 117-year-old studio of “Casablanca” and “Harry Potter” has long been a market leader in Hollywood — and one known as especially supportive of theaters. The studio has generally ranked among the top two studios in market share over the past decade — most recently dwarfed only by Walt Disney.

Warner’s films typically account for $1.5 billion to $2 billion in annual ticket sales in North America — a lot of money to compensate for in HBO Max subscribers. Warner Bros. confirmed the films will be available to subscribers with no further charge.

Sarnoff said: “I can’t comment on the economics of how it will all work — I’d need a crystal ball for that. But I’m very optimistic that this is a win-win-win for our fans, our filmmakers, and our exhibitors. We’re getting the movies out. We’re allowing them to be seen on the big screen, which is what they were made for, but giving an alternative.

“The hybrid approach also allows us to market them in a fuller way than we would have had we just looked at the less-than-full capacities in theatrical right now.”

Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate includes many of the expected top movies of the year, including “Dune,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Tom and Jerry,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “King Richard,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The move by Warner Bros. only makes the pain being felt by exhibitors all the more acute. Having been shuttered for much of the year, cinemas reopened nationwide in late summer except in some key locations, including Los Angeles and New York. But with most major releases postponed and virus cases surging, about 60 percent of theaters have since closed again. Regal Cinemas, the country’s second-largest chain, has shut all its doors.

Following Warner Bros.’ announcement, shares of AMC Entertainment fell 16 percent; Cinemark was down 22 percent.

AMC vehemently disagreed with Warner Bros.’ strategy. Adam Aron, chief executive of the world’s largest chain, said AMC had gone along with the “Wonder Woman 1984” plans because of the increase in COVID-19 cases. But he added that AMC would oppose the same approach into next year when a vaccine could accelerate a recovery.

“Clearly WarnerMedia intends to sacrifice a considerable portion of the profitability of its movie studio, and that of its production partners and filmmakers, to subsidize HBO Max,” said Aron in a statement.

“As for AMC, we will do all in our power to ensure that Warner does not do so at our expense.”

Under chief executive Jason Kilar, the former Hulu chief, WarnerMedia recently reorganized to further prioritize its streaming service. He has moved aggressively to boost HBO Max, even if it comes at the expense of the theatrical marketplace.

After a rocky rollout, HBO Max said in October that nearly 9 million people were using HBO Max, though 29 million had access to the streaming service as part of their HBO subscriptions. For comparison, Disney+ has about 74 million subscribers, although it is available worldwide.

“Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone,” said Kilar in a statement. “We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.”

It is the latest in a series of sea changes sweeping through an industry convulsed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demise of the traditional 90-day theatrical window — something long sought by some in Hollywood — has accelerated, and many think it has gone for good.

Universal Pictures last month made deals with both AMC Theaters and Cinemark to give them the option of shifting movies into home release after just 17 days in theaters. Disney has postponed most of its releases, but redirected “Hamilton,” “Mulan,” and the upcoming Pixar release “Soul,” to Disney+.

Topics: warner bros. HBO Max

Related

Warner Bros delays ‘The Batman’ to 2022
Lifestyle
Warner Bros delays ‘The Batman’ to 2022
Warner Bros. delays ‘The Batman’ release over coronavirus concerns
Lifestyle
Warner Bros. delays ‘The Batman’ release over coronavirus concerns

Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats

Lebanese police wear face masks as they stand guard during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 08 December 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats

Lebanese journalist, family attacked in home, issued with death threats
  • Hezbollah loyalists blamed for violent assaults on party opponents
Updated 08 December 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese journalist Maryam Seif Eddine, known for being a strong critic of Hezbollah, on Monday claimed she and her family had been violently attacked and issued with death threats.

The 29-year-old writer told Arab News that Hezbollah loyalists had targeted her family home in Burj El-Barajneh, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, two days ago.

During their ordeal, Eddine alleged her brother’s nose was broken, her mother was physically assaulted, and she received death threats.

The reporter said it was the second time her family had been the target of an attack within a month after one of her other brothers received blows to his head from sharp implements during an assault by three people, one of whom she claimed was a member of Hezbollah.

Eddine added that despite promises made weeks ago by a Hezbollah official to investigate the matter nothing had been done and said that an unresolved local family dispute with Hezbollah could have compounded the situation.

“The matter later turned into incitement against us in our area and among our relatives as I was writing more actively against Hezbollah in the newspaper I work for and on social media. I have been receiving threats and insults to oppress me and my family,” she added.

Eddine, a journalist since 2016, said: “I oppose the ruling political authority, and Hezbollah is a party to this authority. I criticize the practices of every party. It seems that my family’s decision to install surveillance cameras outside our house to protect ourselves from attackers has provoked them, leading to the recent attack under the pretext of destroying the cameras.

“When we found that we might get killed, we decided to speak up, and I was advised to keep a low profile for now and reduce my criticism.”

She pointed out that when she called her local police station to ask for protection for her family, her request was turned down due to lack of staffing.

Activist, Ali Al-Amin, who claimed that he had been attacked on more than one occasion by Hezbollah-linked people, told Arab News: “These attacks reflect Hezbollah’s dualism and confusion.

“One minute, the party resorts to the law like it did last week to sue some opponents on the pretext that they were inciting sedition, and the next moment it is taking the law into its own hands — whether directly or indirectly.

“Hezbollah has always resorted to accusing its opponents of working for Israel, the US, or foreign embassies. It has mobilized its electronic armies to launch (online) campaigns against them over the past 15 years. There is much evidence for this.

“At the same time, the party has been stopping any allegation against any of its members from reaching the Lebanese official courts. It also disparages these allegations, as is the case with the party’s stance toward the Special Tribunal for Lebanon,” he said.

“Hezbollah insists that its environment be cleansed of its opponents, and we cannot forget how it resorts to using the residents (of Hezbollah-controlled areas) to get its messages through. Hezbollah used this method against UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) forces as well as others.

“Hezbollah prohibits its members from entering state police stations if they are summoned in connection with any incident, and police stations themselves do not summon any Hezbollah member. The matter requires prior approval from Hezbollah’s security committee before going to the police station,” Al-Amin added.

Hezbollah last week filed lawsuits against former MP Fares Souaid and the Lebanese Forces party, accusing them of inciting sedition. On Monday, former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora blamed Hezbollah for exposing Souaid to increased security risks.

The ex-premier said: “Hezbollah, which is capable of acting on the security and judiciary levels without being held accountable, aims to silence people and act with absolute freedom in all directions – without anyone criticizing it or asking it any question about its influence and control over the state’s departments and apparatus and its control over its line of action and its work.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon health crisis looms with drug stocks under threat
Middle-East
Lebanon health crisis looms with drug stocks under threat
Mob seizes UN peacekeeper equipment in south Lebanon
Middle-East
Mob seizes UN peacekeeper equipment in south Lebanon

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine
Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears
Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.