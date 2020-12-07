Haftar arrives in Cairo as El-Sisi and Macron discuss crisis in Paris

CAIRO: The general commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar has arrived to Cairo to hold talks with a number of officials.

Media sources close to the LNA said that Haftar’s visit aims at discussing the latest developments in Libya, as the first stop of a tour to a number of relevant countries, adding that following his visit to Cairo, Haftar is due to head to the French capital Paris.

The visit coincides with an official visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Paris to discuss the latest developments in Libya with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

El-Sisi stressed during a joint press conference with Macron at the Elysee Palace that the political settlement is the only way to achieve stability in Libya, and that all foreign militias must leave the country in accordance with what has been agreed upon during the military committee 5+5 meetings.

Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said in press statements that the Libyan issue was one of the main issues President El-Sisi discussed with his French counterpart.

Haftar's visit to Cairo coincides with Turkish interference in Libya. The Libyan National Army announced the detection of five Turkish ships outside Libyan territorial waters, off the coast of the city of Sirte.

He added that “the Egyptian and French stances agree on rejecting foreign interference and underline the need to support the political path with the aim of holding elections which will serve the interests of the Libyan people and combating terrorism.”

Brig. Khaled El-Mahgoub said that consultations with Egypt continue on all levels, adding that the LNA controlled Al-Maghaweer camp.

Al-Mahgoub added in a televised interview that “consultations are ongoing between the Egyptian and the Libyan sides through direct contact or communication.”

He said that Haftar’s visit to Cairo would cover the future of the country, Turkey’s actions, and attempts by some parties to hinder the process. “States shoulder responsibilities,” he added, saying that Turkey, under the rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was preventing stability in Libya, by continuing flights to Tripoli and transferring and supporting mercenaries.