Haftar arrives in Cairo as El-Sisi and Macron discuss crisis in Paris

Haftar arrives in Cairo as El-Sisi and Macron discuss crisis in Paris
Khalifa Haftar. (Supplied)
Haftar arrives in Cairo as El-Sisi and Macron discuss crisis in Paris
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2018 Libyan Strongman Khalifa Haftar attends a military parade in the eastern city of Benghazi. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Haftar arrives in Cairo as El-Sisi and Macron discuss crisis in Paris

Haftar arrives in Cairo as El-Sisi and Macron discuss crisis in Paris
  • Egyptian president: Political settlement is only way to achieve stability in Libya
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The general commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar has arrived to Cairo to hold talks with a number of officials.

Media sources close to the LNA said that Haftar’s visit aims at discussing the latest developments in Libya, as the first stop of a tour to a number of relevant countries, adding that following his visit to Cairo, Haftar is due to head to the French capital Paris.

The visit coincides with an official visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Paris to discuss the latest developments in Libya with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

El-Sisi stressed during a joint press conference with Macron at the Elysee Palace that the political settlement is the only way to achieve stability in Libya, and that all foreign militias must leave the country in accordance with what has been agreed upon during the military committee 5+5 meetings.

Egyptian presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said in press statements that the Libyan issue was one of the main issues President El-Sisi discussed with his French counterpart.

BACKGROUND

Haftar’s visit to Cairo coincides with Turkish interference in Libya. The Libyan National Army announced the detection of five Turkish ships outside Libyan territorial waters, off the coast of the city of Sirte.

He added that “the Egyptian and French stances agree on rejecting foreign interference and underline the need to support the political path with the aim of holding elections which will serve the interests of the Libyan people and combating terrorism.”

Haftar’s visit to Cairo coincides with Turkish interference in Libya.

The LNA announced the detection of five Turkish ships outside Libyan territorial waters, off the coast of the city of Sirte.

Brig. Khaled El-Mahgoub said that consultations with Egypt continue on all levels, adding that the LNA controlled Al-Maghaweer camp.

Al-Mahgoub added in a televised interview that “consultations are ongoing between the Egyptian and the Libyan sides through direct contact or communication.”

He said that Haftar’s visit to Cairo would cover the future of the country, Turkey’s actions, and attempts by some parties to hinder the process. “States shoulder responsibilities,” he added, saying that Turkey, under the rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was preventing stability in Libya, by continuing flights to Tripoli  and transferring and supporting mercenaries.

Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy

A boy carries a weapon as he and Houthi supporters are seen during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen April 2, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy

Iranians guiding Houthi missiles, says captured spy
  • Basim Ali Al-Samet was recruited last year and passed sensitive information to the militia
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi spy who was captured in the Yemeni city of Marib said he received training on intelligence information gathering and location sharing from Iranian and Iraqi missile experts in Sanaa.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry recently announced capturing a Houthi cell of two spies who passed locations of military sites to the group.

State media aired a video showing their confessions. According to the video, they provided the militia with sensitive military information and locations of senior army commanders who were hit by Houthi missiles and drones.

Basim Ali Al-Samet, identified by the ministry as the most dangerous member of the cell, described receiving military training and lessons on gathering information and sending locations of military sites and movements of army commanders from Iranians and Iraqis in the capital.

Houthis recruited Al-Samet in early 2019 and installed him in the Ministry of Defense in Marib with the help of his military officer uncle, who also said he had colluded with the Houthis.

Al-Samet spent months in Marib, collecting information about military camps and meetings of ministry officers before traveling to Sanaa to pass the information to his recruiter Zayed Al-Mouyed, a Houthi military commander.

At a meeting with senior Houthi intelligence officers, Al-Samet saw three masked men along with Gen. Abdul Hakim Al-Khewani, the commander of Houthi intelligence, Al-Mouyed and two Houthi figures who listened to the information he had gathered from Marib.

“He (Al-Khewani) told me that you would be meeting with the missile force (team) who would take the information about locations,” he said, adding that the three masked men were from Iran and Iraq and were responsible for launching Houthi missiles. “On their tablet, they showed me a new program with Farsi letters showing locations.”

Al-Samet returned to Marib, where he helped the Houthis launch missile attacks that killed soldiers and civilians.

The ministry said that intelligence information from Al-Samet guided two Houthi missile strikes that targeted the Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohammad Ali Al-Maqdishi and the army’s chief of staff Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz in May.

Al-Samet also said he sent the location of lawmaker Moused Al-Sawadi’s house, which the Houthis bombed in January.

Yemeni military experts and officials said the spy’s words were consistent with what the internationally recognized Yemeni government had been saying about the role of Iranian and Hezbollah military experts in supplying the Houthis with military know-how and missiles.

“We are not surprised at all,” Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesman in the southern city of Taiz, told Arab News. “This confirms what we already know about the Iran Revolutionary Guard’s control over Houthi missiles. This shows that people who run the Houthi missile forces from identifying targets to launching missiles are foreign figures from Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. They wear masks during meetings as the Houthis do not trust even their spies.”

 

