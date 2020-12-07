You are here

  Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Osaimi, system expert at the Bureau of Experts at Saudi Arabia's Council of Ministers

Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Osaimi, system expert at the Bureau of Experts at Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers

Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Osaimi, system expert at the Bureau of Experts at Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers
Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Osaimi
Updated 08 December 2020
Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Osaimi was recently promoted as system expert (B) at the Bureau of Experts at rank 14 at Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers.
Al-Osaimi received a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies with the fundamentals of Islamic jurisprudence as a major at the King Saud University in 2000.
In 2002, he obtained a two-year high diploma in law from the Institute of Public Administration.
Al-Osaimi received a master’s degree in international commercial law at the University of Hull, UK in 2014.
He was an adviser to the former chairman of the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, Essam bin Saeed. He is also a member and adviser at the Bureau of Experts and Consultants.
Al-Osaimi also worked at the general directorate of advisers at the Shoura Council.
He served as an adviser to a member of the Council of Ministers for Shoura Council affairs.
Al-Osaimi has authored several research papers. In his papers, he comparatively analyzed different aspects of Saudi law and English law.
He has attended several training courses within the Kingdom and abroad.
Al-Osaimi has participated in legal committees and workshops organized by the Arab League. He has served in various specialized committees inside and outside the Kingdom involved in discussing jurisprudence issues.
As an adviser at the Bureau of Experts, he participates in preparing and studying regulations, agreements, international treaties, general plans of the state, and concessions. He also takes part in studying annual reports of ministries and government agencies, expressing his opinion about them, interpreting regulations, and preparing royal decrees and decisions of the Council of Ministers.
He also takes part in studying all issues the Bureau of Experts receives from the leadership or the Council of Ministers’ general committee. 

This picture taken on December 18, 2018 shows a view of sky-scrapers along the King Fahd Road in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (AFP)
  • MODON reveals successful female empowerment strategy
RIYADH: Saudi women are finding more employment as private and government bodies strive to reach qualified women across the Kingdom’s economic sectors.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technical Zones (MODON) revealed that the number of Saudi women working in the industrial cities it oversees increased by nearly 120 percent, reaching 17,000 female workers by the end of March this year.
Khalid Al-Salem, director general of MODON, said that the authority “has come a long way” and is still striving toward women’s empowerment in the industrial sector.
He added that MODON has made the industrial sector more attractive to women through innovative financing products, services and solutions that suit their important role in the national economy. Incentives for working women include the launch of industrial oases, which are characterized by the availability of nurseries, parking spaces and medical and recreational centers.
“These oases host clean industries such as medical and food industries, rubber and high-tech industries, as well as prefabricated factories supporting women entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises,” he said.

• 12 industrial cities located in the Riyadh region have 11,750 female employees.

• 13 industrial cities located in the Western region have 3,500 women.

• 10 industrial cities located in the Eastern region have 1,750 female workers.

Al-Salem added that 2021 will see the launch of small prefabricated factories to enable women’s investments in the industrial city of Dammam, a first for the Kingdom.
“MODON continues to empower women both as an employee and as an investor by creating a model environment in partnership with the public and private sectors,” said MODON’s director general.
He added that an agreement was signed with an insurance company to provide comprehensive services for investors in industrial cities.
He said: “MODON seeks to support the productivity of women by providing an optimal environment for their work. Therefore, it signed a memorandum of understanding with a building development company to implement nursery and kindergarten programs in industrial cities and oases under the Ministry of Education’s guidance.”
Al-Salem said that the strategy to empower industry and increase local talent aims to activate the role of women in industrial development in accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at enhancing their role in the national economy.
“MODON succeeded in increasing the number of Saudi women in industrial cities, reaching 17,000 female employees by the end of the first quarter of 2020, compared to 7,860 by the end of 2018,” he added.

 

