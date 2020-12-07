Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Osaimi was recently promoted as system expert (B) at the Bureau of Experts at rank 14 at Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers.
Al-Osaimi received a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies with the fundamentals of Islamic jurisprudence as a major at the King Saud University in 2000.
In 2002, he obtained a two-year high diploma in law from the Institute of Public Administration.
Al-Osaimi received a master’s degree in international commercial law at the University of Hull, UK in 2014.
He was an adviser to the former chairman of the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers, Essam bin Saeed. He is also a member and adviser at the Bureau of Experts and Consultants.
Al-Osaimi also worked at the general directorate of advisers at the Shoura Council.
He served as an adviser to a member of the Council of Ministers for Shoura Council affairs.
Al-Osaimi has authored several research papers. In his papers, he comparatively analyzed different aspects of Saudi law and English law.
He has attended several training courses within the Kingdom and abroad.
Al-Osaimi has participated in legal committees and workshops organized by the Arab League. He has served in various specialized committees inside and outside the Kingdom involved in discussing jurisprudence issues.
As an adviser at the Bureau of Experts, he participates in preparing and studying regulations, agreements, international treaties, general plans of the state, and concessions. He also takes part in studying annual reports of ministries and government agencies, expressing his opinion about them, interpreting regulations, and preparing royal decrees and decisions of the Council of Ministers.
He also takes part in studying all issues the Bureau of Experts receives from the leadership or the Council of Ministers’ general committee.
