Iraq’s President Salih calls on Sulaymaniyah protestors and police to act peacefully
Iraqi President Barham Saleh delivers a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 22, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 December 2020
  • Salih said a peaceful protest is a guaranteed constitutional right that must be respected
  • Salih called on relevant authorities to meet the demands and work on solving the problem of salaries
DUBAI: Iraqi President Barham Salih called on protestors in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province - angered over unpaid wages - and police to act peacefully, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
“We have been monitoring for days, with great concern, the escalation of events in the city of Sulaymaniyah, including demonstrations accompanied by acts of violence, which led to the injury of a number of citizens and security forces, and a number of buildings were burned and destroyed,” he said.
He added that a peaceful protest is a guaranteed constitutional right that must be respected. He further said that it is the public’s right to demonstrate peacefully and call for their demands, especially those related to securing a decent living for them and their families.
Salih also called on the relevant authorities to meet the demands and work on solving the problem of salaries, and improve living conditions.
“We repeat that violence is not a solution to confront the legitimate demands of citizens, and these demands made by peaceful protestors must be respected. We also ask the security forces to act according to the law and to refrain from using violence, and to allow the media to freely practice their work without restrictions or aggression,” he said.

Two protesters killed in renewed unrest in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

  • One protester shot dead by guards at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya
  • Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya
BAGHDAD: Two protesters were shot dead on Tuesday in renewed demonstrations against Kurdish political parties in the northern, Kurdish-run region of Iraq, two local officials said.
The officials, including a health source, said one protester had been shot dead by guards of the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the town of Takya, west of the city of Sulaimaniya.
Another protester died after being shot in the neck when Kurdish security forces opened fire to disperse protesters in the town of Sied Sadiq, east of Sulaimaniya, said a health source and a local official who asked not to be identified.
Five people have now been killed and scores wounded in protests in the past 24 hours. Hospital sources and local officials said the death toll in demonstrations on Monday had risen to three.
Protests over unpaid salaries spread on Tuesday to at least six towns near Sulaimaniya, with angry crowds setting ablaze political parties’ headquarters and local government buildings.
Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Sulaimaniya for several days, demanding their salaries be paid and criticizing the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls the Sulaimaniya area.
The semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which Iraq’s oil revenues have sunk.

