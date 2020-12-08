You are here

Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry think pink in Arab designers

Vanessa Hudgens showed off a salmon pink gown by Tony Ward. Getty Images
Updated 08 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show took place in Los Angeles this week and while there was no large audience due to coronavirus restrictions, there was still a star-studded roster of performers and presenters, all of whom turned up to the socially-distanced ceremony wearing their glittering best.

When host Vanessa Hudgens stepped onto the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony, the “High School Musical” alumni gave onlookers a full-fledged fashion moment. Wearing a black strapless Versace mini-dress, she stayed true to the jaw-dropping and bold dress code that the awards show is known for. 




However, that wasn’t the only head-turning look she donned during her hosting duties. The 31-year-old star also opted for a design from our neck of the woods. Hudgens kicked off the show in a silk, salmon-colored gown by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. The halter dress, which was styled by Jason Bolden, boasted a jewel-encrusted neckline, thin cut-outs across the waist and a mermaid-style skirt. The actress completed the look with matching opera gloves. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckiethot)

 The American-Filipino actress wasn’t the only star to seek out the Lebanese-Italian talent for an important event this week. 

Ward, who has worked with such high profile designers as Gianfranco Ferré for Dior and the late Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé, was also responsible for the orange, crystal-embroidered party dress worn by supermodel Duckie Thot to the 2020 British Fashion Awards.

However, he wasn’t the only Arab couturier who popped up on our fashion radar this week.

Elsewhere, US popstar Katy Perry hit the stage at the UNICEF Changemaker event in Los Angeles to perform one of her latest hits.




Katy Perry wore Bahraini label Monsoori at the UNICEF Changemaker 2020 event. Instagram

Introduced by fiancé Orlando Bloom, the 36-year-old star delivered a powerful performance of her recent single “Only Love” wearing a vivid pink Monsoori gown, from the Bahraini designer’s Spring 2021 collection.

The pink taffeta dress boasted a deep plunging neckline, bow-embellished shoulders and a voluminous tiered skirt. 

Lebanese creative fashions traditional tableware from Beirut blast’s broken glass

Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Although she lives in California, entrepreneur and former educator Silvia Fadel remains closely attached to her native Lebanon. She recalls the good and the bad of spending summer days there in the 1980s during the tumultuous civil war.

“I got to experience the war, and I was even shot in my leg,” Fadel told Arab News. “I was part of that generation who grew to appreciate and love Lebanon so much.”

When the massive explosions erupted at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, she decided to do something to make a difference. “Seeing the country go down like that hit me hard,” she said.

Silvia Fadel is an entrepreneur and former educator. (Supplied)

In early September, Fadel launched her online initiative “Lebanese Glass,” transforming tons of broken pieces of glass into an elegant and traditional water jug called ‘ibriq.’ With every purchase made, a single dollar is donated to the eco-friendly start-up Live Love Recycle, which gathers the glass.

The pitchers come in varied designs and have become popular, with around 50 items ordered per day. “It’s not just Lebanese who are buying them. You get people from all over the world with non-Arab names,” she added.  

Fadel launched her online initiative “Lebanese Glass” in September. (Supplied) 

Transparent with a hint of green, the handmade, painted pitchers are a familiar and amusing staple of Levantine culture. “I think a lot of people like them because they symbolize gatherings. When we used to go to Lebanon every summer, when it was really hot, you would always find an ice-cold ibriq in the middle of the table at every family gathering,” explained Fadel. “It is entertaining to watch people drinking from it and doing competitions to see who can raise it higher!”

To produce the pitchers, Fadel collaborates with the Hammoud family of glassblowers in Tripoli. “The blue-collar workers make them individually, blowing the glass, pounding it on the ground and twirling it in the oven,” she explained.

What makes the jugs unique is that no two are alike. They sometimes bear small imperfections — such as discoloration, trapped air bubbles and soil grains — that ultimately add to their charm. It is a detail that adequately fits Lebanese Glass’ motto: Every jug tells a story.

