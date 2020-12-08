Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry think pink in Arab designers

DUBAI: The 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show took place in Los Angeles this week and while there was no large audience due to coronavirus restrictions, there was still a star-studded roster of performers and presenters, all of whom turned up to the socially-distanced ceremony wearing their glittering best.

When host Vanessa Hudgens stepped onto the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony, the “High School Musical” alumni gave onlookers a full-fledged fashion moment. Wearing a black strapless Versace mini-dress, she stayed true to the jaw-dropping and bold dress code that the awards show is known for.







Vanessa Hudgens showed off a salmon pink gown by Tony Ward. Getty Images



However, that wasn’t the only head-turning look she donned during her hosting duties. The 31-year-old star also opted for a design from our neck of the woods. Hudgens kicked off the show in a silk, salmon-colored gown by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. The halter dress, which was styled by Jason Bolden, boasted a jewel-encrusted neckline, thin cut-outs across the waist and a mermaid-style skirt. The actress completed the look with matching opera gloves.

The American-Filipino actress wasn’t the only star to seek out the Lebanese-Italian talent for an important event this week.

Ward, who has worked with such high profile designers as Gianfranco Ferré for Dior and the late Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé, was also responsible for the orange, crystal-embroidered party dress worn by supermodel Duckie Thot to the 2020 British Fashion Awards.

However, he wasn’t the only Arab couturier who popped up on our fashion radar this week.

Elsewhere, US popstar Katy Perry hit the stage at the UNICEF Changemaker event in Los Angeles to perform one of her latest hits.







Katy Perry wore Bahraini label Monsoori at the UNICEF Changemaker 2020 event. Instagram



Introduced by fiancé Orlando Bloom, the 36-year-old star delivered a powerful performance of her recent single “Only Love” wearing a vivid pink Monsoori gown, from the Bahraini designer’s Spring 2021 collection.

The pink taffeta dress boasted a deep plunging neckline, bow-embellished shoulders and a voluminous tiered skirt.