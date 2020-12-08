UAE minister: ‘We must re-engineer world economy’

You are here

Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari. (WAM)
Updated 09 December 2020
Caspar Webb

LONDON: Re-engineering the world economy and transforming the global supply chain is key to a post-pandemic economic rebound, the UAE economic minister said on Tuesday.

Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari’s comments came in a Bloomberg-hosted web event that included UK Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone and Bloomberg Europe Director Constantin Cotzias.

The talks focused on UK-UAE trade ties, post-pandemic recovery plans and the two countries’ future ambitions.

Both states have recently strengthened diplomatic initiatives, with the UAE looking to boost its international clout following the Abraham Accords with Israel and an ambitious economic reform plan, and the UK searching for bilateral trade deals amid a looming Brexit cliff-edge.

Al-Mari said the UAE is seeking to “digitize” its national economy, building on investment and trade in high-tech areas, including artificial intelligence, research and development, pharmaceuticals and data analytics, to create a “new economic development model.”

The minister added that the UK would be a “key partner” in the transformation, in which the UAE would “pave the way for UK investment,” bringing “a new dimension” to UK-UAE bilateral ties.

He hailed the expansion of the UAE golden visa system, which aims to attract foreign talent and capital to the Gulf country by offering residency and tax incentives.

The significance of the Dubai World Expo 2021 — the first in the MENA region — was also touched on by Al-Mari, who said the event promises to be a watershed moment for UAE and the Gulf that will “connect minds to discuss the future.”

Discussing the pandemic, the UAE minister said that research and development is vital to transitioning to a post-pandemic economy, adding that “countries must learn lessons” in the transformation.

He said: “The UAE has a long list of legislation that needs to be restructured.”

Al-Mari added that education will be a vital industry in any transformation plan, and hailed the UAE’s successful introduction of a mass “smart-learning” program for students.

In his final comments, Al-Mari made an ambitious call to “re-engineer the world economy” in light of the pandemic, acknowledging the “opportunity that lies on the horizon.” He also called for a “transformation of the global supply chain.”

Part of the transition, he said, would also come in the form of an opportunity to re-invent the World Trade Organization by electing a new secretary-general.

As part of UK efforts to reach trade deals with countries around the world, Lord Grimstone hailed bilateral efforts to “bring the UK-UAE relationship to a new level.”

He said part of the UK post-Brexit strategy is reaching a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in which “the UAE will play a major part,” but cautioned that there are “formidable bumps in the road ahead” regarding UK trade.

The UK “wants to work ever more closely with the UAE and other GCC countries,” the investment minister said.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, he warned that “uncertainty weighs heavily on businesses and investors,” and that “governments must resist siren calls of protectionism.”

However, the minister revealed an enterprising vision of a post-pandemic future that features green finance, which will “play a huge role in change,” and artificial intelligence and fintech, which he called “key growth areas.”

He hailed the achievement of the UK in signing 54 trade deals as part of Brexit efforts, including a major deal with Japan revealed in October, adding that “it is the first time in 50 years that the UK has been able to conduct its own trade policy.” The minister revealed that the UK hopes to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership next year.

He said the GCC and UAE are “right up there” in terms of opportunity, and said a potential UAE trade deal would bring both partners “synergistic benefits.” He was optimistic regarding the UK’s circumstances, saying: “If we can’t reach a deal with the EU, we will go our own way.”

Lord Grimstone said that clean energy and net-zero emissions strategies had “moved up the agenda very dramatically over the last 12 months,” a sentiment shared by Al-Mari. The number of companies and investors adopting a “sustainable mindset” would “only grow” over the coming year, given that “youth won’t work for companies that don’t share their values,” he added.

“The world is going to be very different,” the minister said in his final comments, warning that the economic effects of the pandemic “will take time to work through,” and that a rebound “would not be immediate.”

British regulator sets out new regime for tech giants

Updated 09 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s competition watchdog outlined a new regime for regulating tech giants such as Google and Facebook, saying it needed new powers to harness the full potential of digital markets and drive competition and innovation.

It proposed a new, legally binding code of conduct, pro-competitive interventions in the market and enhanced merger rules, overseen by a Digital Markets Unit that
was announced by the government last month.

The new regime, which will require government legislation, will be part of a wider regulatory framework for digital markets, including new rules for harmful online content and data protection, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said consumers and businesses who relied on tech giants like Google and Facebook should be treated fairly, and competitors should face a level playing field.

“For that to happen, the UK needs new powers and a new approach,” he said on Tuesday. “In short, we need a modern regulatory regime that can enable innovation to thrive, while taking swift action to prevent problems.” 

Separately, Australia on Tuesday finalized plans to make Facebook Inc. and Google pay its media outlets for news content, a world-first move aimed at protecting independent journalism that has been strongly opposed by the Internet giants.

Under laws to go to parliament this week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Big Tech firms must negotiate payments for content that appears on their platforms with local publishers and broadcasters. If they can’t strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide for them.

“This is a huge reform, this is a world first, and the world is watching what happens here in Australia,” Frydenberg told reporters in the capital Canberra.

“Our legislation will help ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world ... and ultimately sustain our media landscape.”

The law amounts to the strongest check of the tech giants’ market power globally, and follows three years of inquiry and consultation, ultimately spilling into a public row in August when the US companies warned it may stop them offering their services in Australia.

Facebook Australia managing director Will Easton said the company would review the legislation and “engage through the upcoming parliamentary process with the goal of landing on a workable framework to support Australia’s news ecosystem.”

A representative for Google declined to comment, saying the company had yet to see the final version of the proposed law.

Until recently, most countries have stood by as advertisers redirect spending to the world’s biggest social media website and search engine, starving newsrooms of their main revenue source and bringing widespread shutdowns and job losses.

But regulators are starting to test their power to rein in the two mega-corporations, which take more than four-fifths of Australian online advertising spending between them, according to Frydenberg.

Google said in October it plans to pay $1 billion to publishers globally for their news over the next three years.

The new product called Google News Showcase will launch first in Germany, where it has signed up German newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, and in Brazil with Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae.

Google last month said it had also signed copyright agreements with six French newspapers and magazines, including national dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro.

“It’s both very ambitious and very necessary,” said Denis Muller, an Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne’s Center for Advancing Journalism, referring to the Australian law.

“Taking their news content without paying for it, in exchange for a very questionable reward of ‘reach,’ seems to be a very unfair and uneven and ultimately democratically damaging arrangement.”

News Corp. Australia executive chairman Michael Miller said the law was “a significant step forward in the decade-long campaign to achieve fairness in the relationship between Australian news media companies and the global tech giants.”

