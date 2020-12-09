You are here

  A new documentary by the fans for the fans highlights the ups and downs of Newcastle United

A new documentary by the fans for the fans highlights the ups and downs of Newcastle United

A new documentary by the fans for the fans highlights the ups and downs of Newcastle United
Ali Khaled

A new documentary by the fans for the fans highlights the ups and downs of Newcastle United

A new documentary by the fans for the fans highlights the ups and downs of Newcastle United
  We Are The Geordies is released on December 11 across several streaming platforms
Ali Khaled

Every weekend, from the age of seven, Neil Mitchell would wake up with only one thing on his mind. Newcastle United.

Saturdays were sacred. It’s match day, for the day three generations of his family.

With his father, a former youth player at the club, and his grandfather, a battle-hardened supporter who hitchhiked to three cup finals in the 1950s, the trip to the cathedral-like St James’ Park every other week was a rite of passage for the young Geordie.

If you’re born and bred on the banks of the River Tyne, you don’t get a choice in the matter.

The memories remain as vivid as ever.

“I’d emerge from the dark of the stand into a floodlit St James’, in awe of the vivid green pitch and excited to finally see my heroes in action,” said Mitchell. “It was the start of a lifelong love affair with a club whose ground sits in and is, in many ways, the heart of the city. The synergy between club, city and community is what cements the passion the fanbase has for the team in black and white. One club, one city, one love.”

Now living in Dubai, Mitchell, the founding chair of Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST), has been involved in the production and promotion of a new documentary about the club and its fanbase; We Are The Geordies, to be released in theatres and on streaming services from December 11.

“For most of my teenage and adult life I have been passionately involved in connecting the fanbase,” he added. “Be that via fanzines, occasional columns in the local newspaper and much more. After I moved on from NUST, I set up a supporters group, called NUFC Fans United, with the intention of improving communication with the club for all fans, with my good friends Steve Hastie, Steve Wraith and Zahra Zomorrodian. Zahra, with her background in film and media, came to us with an idea she had about making a film. Not just a run of the mill football flick but rather something that expressed the real passion and love affair Geordies have with our club.”




The 91-minute documentary We Are The Geordies follows the story of Newcastle United and its fanbase.

“We reached out to the club and all the contacts we had and within weeks she was on a coach to an away game with a film crew in tow. The rest as they say is history.”

What they couldn’t have foreseen was that their labor of love would face so many obstacles or to be released at arguably one of the club’s, and football’s, most uncertain times.

“The subsequent three years have had their ups and downs and I know how much blood, sweat, tears and personal finance Zahra and her partner James have poured into this project and we have tried to help and support in every way we can along the way,” Mitchell said. “It gives me so much pride to see their passion project pay off with an amazing film. Something unique and magical. And on a personal note, the fact they chose my father as one of the fans to follow is something I’m eternally grateful to them for as well.”

The 91-minute documentary is co-directed by Zomorrodian, also a producer, and James DeMarco, who wrote the script. It covers the 2016-17 season, which saw Rafael Benitez lead the club back to the Premier League, by highlighting the many highs and lows through the eyes of 11 supporters, Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and the beloved Spanish coach himself, among others.

With a tagline of “Football without fans is nothing”, the timely film is in many ways a microcosm of the challenges the club has faced since the unpopular Mike Ashley took over the club in 2007. And how the fans have suffered, as much from misconceptions of the pitch as from lack of success on it.

One myth that continues to irk Newcastle supporters is that they are some of football’s most entitled and demanding. Why this has persisted so many years after Newcastle’s last successful era in the 1990s and early 2000s, is anyone’s guess, though Ashley’s friends in the media, the likes of beIN Sports’ Andy Gray and Richard Keys, and many other ex-professional footballers continue to peddle the line. Mitchell rejects the lazy stereotype.

We Are The Geordies I think is a perfect counter to any of these utterly ridiculous accusations,” he said. “All we want is a team who will always try. To aspire to better things. To represent us on the global stage the way we hope to represent it. That’s all. And I think this film taps perfectly into the thoughts, dreams and aspirations of a fanbase who haven’t seen silverware of any kind since 1969 and yet still turn out week in week out to back the lads.”

With continuing talks of a takeover of the club, Mitchell is keen to highlight what any new owners would be getting for their investment.

For a start, Newcastle – despite its club’s enduring and often vicious rivalry with Sunderland – is, like Paris and Leeds, a one-club city. Established in 1892, one thing this club has in spades is a unique sense of identity.




One of Newcastle’s biggest selling points for potential owners is the imposing 52,000-plus capacity St James’ Park.

One of Newcastle’s biggest selling points for potential owners is the imposing 52,000 plus capacity St James’ Park situated at the heart of the city, still one of England’s biggest grounds.

Newcastle supporters, like fans of many English clubs established in Victorian times, are fiercely proud of their home and their heroes. Outside the stadium you are met by statues of three of its greatest figures. Jackie Milburn, or ‘Wor Jackie’ as he’s colloquially known, Bobby Robson and record Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer.

The list of club icons, old and modern, is long and illustrious. Albert Stubbins and Hughie Gallacher. Malcolm MacDonald and Kevin Keegan. Peter Beardsley, Chris Waddle and Paul Gascoigne. Les Ferdinand and David Ginola. And cult heroes like Micky Quinn, Faustino Aspilla and Gary Speed. All names chanted across decades from the raucous Gallowgate End.

It’s this heritage that has attracted potential buyers in the Middle East – and indeed a whole new army of fans in recent years, particularly since the promotion campaign covered in the film.

“Over the last couple of years takeover talk and interest in the club from the Gulf region has most certainly raised the club’s profile and I know living in Dubai we have made a lot of new friends both in the UAE and most recently Saudi Arabia,” Mitchell said. “I like to think of this film on a personal level as a gift from the fans of Newcastle United to our newfound friends here in the Middle East. It is also a showcase to any potential buyer of what comes along with the purchase of the club. You buy the heart of the city. A community who will welcome you with open arms. United by name. United by nature. You take custody of the soul of the city.”

Anecdotally it’s often noted that if Newcastle United win on the weekend productivity in the city goes up by 30 percent the following Monday. Mitchell believes there’s more than a grain of truth in that, and that lifelong adoration and loyalty awaits any new owners willing to take a chance on the club.

“Anyone who can harness that club, city, and community synergy has the potential to shake English football for years to come,” he concludes. “Under the current ownership the club has become a bit of a ghost ship, drifting with little direction. We Are The Geordies shows quite clearly there is still a strong heartbeat there and it lies with the fans. For anyone who owns the club and can unlock that synergy, the sky’s the limit.”

We Are the Geordies (link: https://www.wearethegeordies.com)

Mini and Toyota teams top impressive field for Hail Bajas

Updated 08 December 2020
Arab News

Mini and Toyota teams top impressive field for Hail Bajas

Mini and Toyota teams top impressive field for Hail Bajas
  Competitors arriving in Kingdom from far afield as Russia, EU, Eastern Europe and ME
Updated 08 December 2020
Arab News

HAIL: The two Hail Bajas running on Dec. 10-12 and 14-16 will feature 54 cars, one truck, 27 motorcycles, 25 quads and 35 additional cars running in a National category.

The successive events are the fourth and fifth counting rounds for the 2020 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas under the Hail Rally Toyota 2020 banner.

The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation announced the impressive entry on Saturday and competitors are now arriving in the Kingdom from as far afield as Russia, the EU, Eastern Europe and other countries in the Middle East to tackle the two three-day events over challenging desert routes through the Al-Nafud desert. Two additional FIA entries will join the field for the second of the Bajas.

Russian driver Vladimir Vasilyev (Mini) and Dutchman Bernhard Ten Brinke (Toyota) will be locked in a duel to decide the outcome of the drivers’ championship, leaving the path clear for several of the world’s top drivers to challenge for outright victories. Ten Brinke currently holds a 1.5-point lead over his rival.

The Germany-based X-raid team has sent four cars to the event, which also offers an ideal opportunity for teams to make a final shakedown of equipment before the Dakar Rally in January.

Defending Saudi Dakar champion Carlos Sainz and French legend Stephane Peterhansel lead the way in their Mini John Cooper Works Buggies. They are joined in the X-raid lineup by the Russian duo of Denis Krotov and Viktor Khoroshavtsev in their respective Mini All4 Racing and Mini JCW Rally.

Toyota Gazoo and Overdrive Racing have sent six cars to Hail as a final shakedown for the Dakar Rally. Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah is a former winner of the Dakar and clinched victory in the Hail International Rally in 2008 and 2011. He leads the way in a South African-built Toyota Hilux and is supported by five Overdrive Racing Hiluxes in the hands of the Dutch duo of Ten Brinke and Erik van Loon, Poland’s Jakub Przygonski and local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi, with Frenchman Ronan Chabot joining the team for the second event.

A five-time former winner of the Hail International Rally, Al-Rajhi is the defending Saudi Desert Rally champion, having secured the title with victory at the Sharqiya Baja last December.

The main competition to the X-raid and Toyota teams is expected from Czech former WRC driver Martin Prokop, fellow countryman Miroslav Zapletal and the SRT Century Buggies of Saudi driver Yasir Seaidan and Frenchman Mathieu Serradori.

Saudi drivers dominate the lower reaches of the entry with 2020 Hail International Rally winner Saleh Alabdulali, Ahmed Al-Shegawi, Khaled Al-Feraihi and Essa Al-Dossari keen to impress against a strong international field. There are also FIA entries for Emirati driver Khaled Al-Jafla and the Kuwaiti duo of Salem Al-Dhafeeri and Mohammed Al-Thefiri.

There is strength across the FIA T2, T3 and T4 categories as well, with 13 Saudi teams aiming for success in the T2 category for series production cross-country vehicles like the trusty Nissan Patrol and Isuzu D-Max.

Six teams will compete for T3 glory: Talented young Belgian driver Guillaume de Mevius leads the way in his South Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 and faces competition from local drivers Saleh Al-Saif, Ibrahim Bin Salamah and Abdullah Al-Shegawi, Russian Vasily Gryazin and San Marino-based female driver Camelia Liparoti.

Four Can-Am Maverick X3s and a Yamaha YXZ 1000 are entered in the T4 section. Poland’s Aron Domzala leads the way from Dutchman Kees Koolen, Portugal’s Lorenco Rosa, Qatar’s Khalifa Al-Attiyah (brother of Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah) and Saudi Arabia’s Hamad Nasser.

Ibrahim Al-Mohanna drives the sole Mercedes truck in the T5 category, while 35 Saudi crews and Kuwait’s Meshari Al-Thefiri will tackle the National Rally that runs in conjunction with the FIA event. Regular Saudi competitors such as Faris Khalaf Al-Moshna, Sami Al-Shammeri, Ahmed Al-Malki and Yayha Helawi will be hoping to see success over the two events.

Baja Hail 1 will run over 592 competitive km, while Baja Hail 2 offers 479 km of competition. Both Bajas are taking place under the supervision of the Hail Regional Development Authority, in cooperation with the General Authority for Tourism and National Heritage and the General Authority for Sport.

