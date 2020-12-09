You are here

Musk’s SpaceX scrubs key high-altitude Starship test
SpaceX has carried out two hop tests this year using rudimentary, single-engine rocket prototypes at its Boca Chica launch site. (Reuters)
Musk’s SpaceX scrubs key high-altitude Starship test
  • The Starship prototype was set for liftoff at 4:35p.m. local time from SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas launch facilities
  • SpaceX had originally planned to fly Starship at an altitude of 50,000 feet, but changed the target to 41,000 feet
WASHINGTON: A key test of SpaceX’s Mars rocket Starship was automatically aborted on Tuesday just one second before liftoff, postponing the first high-altitude test of a rocket system that billionaire Elon Musk hopes will carry humans on the moon and eventually Mars.
The 16-storey-tall Starship prototype was set for liftoff at 4:35p.m. local time from SpaceX’s Boca Chica, Texas, launch facilities for its first suborbital flight using three of its new Raptor rocket engines. The plan was to reach an altitude of more than 40,000 feet before attempting to land on a concrete slab near the launch site.
But an automatic “Raptor abort” was called just as the engines were set to ignite, as heard on a SpaceX live video feed.
Musk, SpaceX’s Chief Executive, had sought to tamp down expectations for the flight, predicting a 30 percent chance of meeting all test objectives if it cleared the pad.
“With a test such as this, success is not measured by completion of specific objectives but rather how much we can learn,” SpaceX said on its website Monday.
SpaceX, which said its test schedule is likely to change, has additional launch opportunities all day Wednesday and Thursday, according to US Federal Aviation Administration notices.
Starship, a rocket system standing 120.09-meter tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is designed to carry satellites, humans and 100 tons of cargo to the moon and Mars.
It is the space company’s planned next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle, the center of Musk’s ambitions to make human space travel affordable.
SpaceX has carried out two hop tests this year using rudimentary, single-engine rocket prototypes at its Boca Chica launch site. Those prototypes launched about 500 feet into the air and landed on a concrete slab roughly a minute later.
A successful flight would be a major advance for Starship, putting to the test the rocket’s aerodynamic design at altitudes higher than commercial jetliners typically fly.
Such heights will test how Starship returns to its landing pad, free-falling in a horizontal position after reaching its target altitude and carrying out a “landing flip maneuver” mid-air, before touching down.
SpaceX had originally planned to fly Starship at an altitude of 50,000 feet, but changed the target to 41,000 feet in its launch application with the FAA last week, according to a person familiar with the filing.
SpaceX, which said its launch schedule is likely to change, has launch opportunities all day Wednesday and Thursday should Tuesday’s attempt be delayed, according to filings with the FAA.

Chinese probe prepares to return moon rocks to Earth

  • If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the US and former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth
BEIJING: A Chinese probe that landed on the moon transferred rocks to an orbiter Sunday in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the space agency announced.
The upper stage of the Change’e lander blasted off Friday from the lunar surface. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and former Soviet Union to bring moon rocks to Earth.
The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the moon at 5:42 a.m. Sunday (2142 GMT Saturday), state media reported, citing the China National Space Administration. A container with 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of rocks was transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later.
A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in China’s northern grasslands in the Inner Mongolia region in mid-December. They will be the first fresh samples of the lunar surface obtained by scientists since the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 probe in 1976.
The CNSA released a photo taken by the orbiter showing the ascent stage rocket approaching for a rendezvous.
China is in the midst of a series of increasingly ambitious space missions including a probe en route to Mars and development of a reusable space plane. Plans call for returning a human to the moon five decades after American astronauts.

