Anti-extremism plan is law of freedom, says France PM

Anti-extremism plan is law of freedom, says France PM
French PM Jean Castex speaks at a news conference after a cabinet discussion on a draft legislation aimed at clamping down on extremism, Elysee Palace, Paris, Dec. 9, 2020. (AFP)
Anti-extremism plan is law of freedom, says France PM

Anti-extremism plan is law of freedom, says France PM
  • PM Jean Castex said the new bill was needed after ‘ever more numerous attacks’ against France’s principles ‘which affect our ability to live serenely together’
  • Jean Castex: ‘It is a text that seeks to protect all our citizens —  it is a text in line with the great tradition of the founders of our republic’
PARIS: The French government defended a draft law clamping down on extremism on Wednesday as a “law of freedom” after a torrent of criticism from Muslim countries and expressions of concern from the US.

President Emmanuel Macron has pushed the legislation — which would tighten rules against religious-based education, online hate speech and polygamy — after a spate of attacks blamed on extremists.

“This bill is not a text aimed against religions or against the Muslim religion in particular,” Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters after the cabinet approved a text to present to parliament.

“It is the reverse — it is a law of freedom, it is a law of protection, it is a law of emancipation against religious fundamentalism.”

But the government’s staunch defense of France’s two centuries of secularism has caused unease even among allies.

“There can be constructive engagements that I think can be helpful and not harmful,” said Sam Brownback, a US envoy for religious freedom.

“When you get heavy-handed, the situation can get worse.”

The law was in the pipeline before the October killing of Samuel Paty, a junior high school teacher who was beheaded in the street after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a class.

But the killing, committed by an 18-year old Chechen after a virulent social media campaign against the teacher, gave fresh impetus to the bill — prompted the inclusion of the specific crimes of online hate speech and divulging personal information on the Internet.

Castex said the new bill was needed after “ever more numerous attacks” against France’s principles “which affect our ability to live serenely together.”

Paty’s death came after a series of other extremist-inspired attacks in France this year including a knife assault outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and deadly stabbings at a church in Nice.

The draft law sets out stricter criteria for home schooling to prevent parents from taking their children out of public schools and enrolling them in underground religious facilities.

Polygamy is already outlawed in France but the new law would also ban authorities from issuing residency papers to polygamous applicants.

It would also require city hall officials to interview couples separately prior to their wedding to make sure that they were not forced into marriage.

“It is a text that seeks to protect all our citizens. It is a text in line with the great tradition of the founders of our republic,” said Castex.

Macron has become a figure of hate in some Muslim countries with some boycotting French products.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the draft law an “open provocation,” while Egyptian scholars called Macron’s views racist.

Macron has also been forced on to the defensive by critical headlines in influential English-language media such as the Financial Times and New York Times.

Muslims in France — the former colonies of which include predominantly Muslim countries in north and west Africa as well as the Middle East — are estimated at nearly four million, about six percent of the population.

Topics: France Jean Castex Emmanuel Macron

UK: Don’t take Pfizer vaccine if you have serious allergies

UK: Don't take Pfizer vaccine if you have serious allergies

UK: Don’t take Pfizer vaccine if you have serious allergies
  • The UK advised people with a history of significant allergic reactions to not receive the Pfizer vaccine
LONDON: British regulators warned Wednesday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.
The UK’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is looking into whether the reactions were linked to the vaccine. The two people affected were staff members with the National Health Service who had a history of allergies, and both are recovering. Authorities have not specified what their reactions were.
In the meantime, the regulator has issued the warning for anyone who has had a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food. That includes anyone who has been told to carry an adrenaline shot or others who have had potentially fatal allergic reactions.
“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,’’ Professor Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”
The medical regulatory agency also said vaccinations should not be carried out in facilities that don’t have resuscitation equipment.
Pfizer and BioNTech said they were working with investigators “to better understand each case and its causes.”
Late-stage trials of the vaccine found “no serious safety concerns,” the companies said. More than 42,000 people have received two doses of the shot during those trials.
“In the pivotal phase three clinical trial, this vaccine was generally well tolerated with no serious safety concerns reported by the independent Data Monitoring Committee,” the companies said.
Documents published by the two companies showed that people with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from the trials, and doctors were advised to look out for such reactions in trial participants who weren’t previously known to have severe allergies.
Even in non-emergency situations, health authorities must closely monitor new vaccines and medications because studies in tens of thousands of people can’t detect a rare risk that would affect 1 in 1 million.
Dr. Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said there is a “very small” chance of an allergic reaction to any vaccine.
The MHRA last week gave emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, making Britain the first country to allow its widespread use.
The UK began its mass vaccination program on Tuesday, offering the shot to people over 80, nursing home staff and some NHS workers. It’s not clear how many people have received the jab so far, the
As part of its emergency authorization for the vaccine, the MHRA required health care workers to report any adverse reactions to help regulators gather more information about safety and effectiveness.
The agency is monitoring the vaccine rollout closely and “will now investigate these cases in more detail to understand if the allergic reactions were linked to the vaccine or were incidental,” he said. “The fact that we know so soon about these two allergic reactions and that the regulator has acted on this to issue precautionary advice shows that this monitoring system is working well.”
Dr. June Raine, head of the medical regulatory agency, informed a Parliamentary committee about the reactions during previously scheduled testimony on the pandemic.
“We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature” of the vaccine, she said. “But if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we have had this experience in the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately.”

Topics: UK Pfizer vaccine allergy

